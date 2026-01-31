Students Of School In Odisha's Nuapada Develop App To Prevent Road Mishaps
The app warns motorists of potential dangers on roads including accident prone zones besides informing families in case of a mishap.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Nuapada: Students of Budhikomna Panchayat High School in Odisha’s Nuapada district have developed a mobile application called 'Satarka Sanket' that warns motorists of potential dangers on roads and prevent mishaps.
The app alerts drivers whenever his/her vehicle approaches an accident-prone zone on a highway or city/village road. If the motorist meets with an accident, the app tracks his/her location and send a message to the family. The app has been developed by Kanhaiya Rout, Saiswaraj Panda and Shambhu Suna of Class X, with the help of Assistant Teacher Devaraj Dhinda. The students said the app can be installed on mobile phones and can issue advance warnings to the drivers on road accident prone areas.
"The app will help save lives in road accidents. It uses an Arduino Uno board, jumper wire, buzzer, Bluetooth module and sensors," said Kanhaiya. He said, "It will warn drivers before their vehicles reach accident-prone areas. Once installed, the app will work automatically and provide timely warnings to prevent accidents. It will help drivers remain alert on dangerous roads."
Saiswaraj said the app will provide warnings on the driver's mobile phone around 50 to 80 metres before his/her vehicles approaches a narrow, potholed or accident-prone zone.
Dhinda said he had met with an accident in 2024. "While talking to my students in the classroom about the accident, I asked them how can such incidents be prevented. That's when one of the students came up with the idea of developing the app," he said.
Thus began the research with the joint efforts of the students and the teacher. After a few days of research, the app was developed in the school's lab. Dhinda said the app will also help the differently-abled. "If the road ahead is bad or slippery, the app will automatically sound a siren. As a result, a visually impaired person can be alerted in advance," he said.
Dhinda said some new features will be added to the app. "For example, a feature to warn how fast someone is coming from the front or from behind on a bike can be added to the app," he said. Dhinda said he and his students are seeking both technical and financial support from the IT department of the state government to further develop the app.
The school's in-charge headmaster Shashi Patra said, "The school has provided all the necessary support for developing the app and will continue to do so in future."
Also Read
IIT Madras Launches Integrated Road Safety Dashboard To Strengthen India’s Road Safety Governance