ETV Bharat / state

Students Of School In Odisha's Nuapada Develop App To Prevent Road Mishaps

Nuapada: Students of Budhikomna Panchayat High School in Odisha’s Nuapada district have developed a mobile application called 'Satarka Sanket' that warns motorists of potential dangers on roads and prevent mishaps.

The app alerts drivers whenever his/her vehicle approaches an accident-prone zone on a highway or city/village road. If the motorist meets with an accident, the app tracks his/her location and send a message to the family. The app has been developed by Kanhaiya Rout, Saiswaraj Panda and Shambhu Suna of Class X, with the help of Assistant Teacher Devaraj Dhinda. The students said the app can be installed on mobile phones and can issue advance warnings to the drivers on road accident prone areas.

"The app will help save lives in road accidents. It uses an Arduino Uno board, jumper wire, buzzer, Bluetooth module and sensors," said Kanhaiya. He said, "It will warn drivers before their vehicles reach accident-prone areas. Once installed, the app will work automatically and provide timely warnings to prevent accidents. It will help drivers remain alert on dangerous roads."

Saiswaraj said the app will provide warnings on the driver's mobile phone around 50 to 80 metres before his/her vehicles approaches a narrow, potholed or accident-prone zone.