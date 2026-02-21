ETV Bharat / state

Students Of Oldest Women's College Of Odisha Intensify Demand For University Status

Cuttack: Hundreds of students and several alumni of Shailabala Women's College (Autonomous) here on Saturday resorted to a road blockade, paralysing traffic and amplifying a demand they say has been ignored for decades — the grant of full-fledged university status to one of Odisha's oldest and most iconic institutions for women.

The month-long agitation gathered momentum around 8 AM on the day with placards, slogans and suspension of classes at the college gate. By dusk, the protest had shifted beyond the campus, with students staging a road blockade in the busy heart of Cuttack to draw the Odisha government's attention after the 2026–27 State budget on Friday proposed four new greenfield universities in the State at Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda but left Shailabala out.

Soon after the students hit the roads by the evening, a perturbed district administration rushed to the spot to pacify the students by urging them to refrain from the road blockade agitation. Cuttack Sadar sub-collector Dibyajyoti Smrutiranjan Deo has assured the striking students that the district administration would actively take up the matter with the State government.

But the students are still sitting on a dharna till this report was prepared. For the protesters, the exclusion of their institution was more than an administrative decision. It was, they said, a disregard for an institution founded in 1913 that has shaped generations of women and helped define modern education in Odisha.