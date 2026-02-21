Students Of Oldest Women's College Of Odisha Intensify Demand For University Status
Cuttack: Hundreds of students and several alumni of Shailabala Women's College (Autonomous) here on Saturday resorted to a road blockade, paralysing traffic and amplifying a demand they say has been ignored for decades — the grant of full-fledged university status to one of Odisha's oldest and most iconic institutions for women.
The month-long agitation gathered momentum around 8 AM on the day with placards, slogans and suspension of classes at the college gate. By dusk, the protest had shifted beyond the campus, with students staging a road blockade in the busy heart of Cuttack to draw the Odisha government's attention after the 2026–27 State budget on Friday proposed four new greenfield universities in the State at Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda but left Shailabala out.
Soon after the students hit the roads by the evening, a perturbed district administration rushed to the spot to pacify the students by urging them to refrain from the road blockade agitation. Cuttack Sadar sub-collector Dibyajyoti Smrutiranjan Deo has assured the striking students that the district administration would actively take up the matter with the State government.
But the students are still sitting on a dharna till this report was prepared. For the protesters, the exclusion of their institution was more than an administrative decision. It was, they said, a disregard for an institution founded in 1913 that has shaped generations of women and helped define modern education in Odisha.
An autonomous college since 2017, the institution carries an ‘A' grade from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) with nearly 2,000 students across higher secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate streams, and a legacy associated with freedom fighters of the State, the College meets every criterion to be upgraded to a university status, the students argued.
Students argue that the college already possesses the academic strength, infrastructure and research vision to function as a university. Its stated goal of becoming a centre of excellence for women through scientific learning, leadership training, skill-based education and community-oriented research, they say, can only be fully realised with institutional autonomy at the university level.
Saturday's protest is part of a sustained campaign that has included candlelight marches, petitions and alumni mobilisation. Alongside university status, the agitators are pressing for the return of prime land acquired for infrastructure projects, retention of the historic building under the Higher Education Department and long-promised campus development.
