Students Of Davanagere College Turn Areca Nut Peels Into Useful Products

Davangere: Students of a college in Karnataka's Davanagere have turned the waste peels of areca nut into products of daily use, as their research for many years has reached the final stage.

Students of the Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET) have successfully made shirts and women's kurtas using fibre obtained from areca nut peel. Along with this, research on composites made from the peel to make sanitary pads has turned out to be a surprise, and as many as 10 such pads have been prepared. HB Aravind, the principal, is the brain behind these.

The textile technology department of BIET has made wonderful garments from areca fibre. Similarly, wooden sheets have been prepared using spinnable, a waste material. As a positive result of the first attempt, shirts, women's kurtas, and wooden sheets have been prepared from areca fibre. Soft fabrics are being prepared by mixing 30% of areca fibre with cotton yarn.

The team of students and professors is headed by YN Dinesh, head of the department of textile technology. It has also invented a machine to extract fibre from the areca nut husks and convert the areca nut husks into yarn and make them into cloth. Since 2017, around 10,000 sanitary pads have been prepared, and 4,000 pads have been distributed to the people of the surrounding villages. Research is also underway to prepare diapers for children and bandages for patients.

NS Manjunath, a biotechnology professor, said, "Areca nut peels have no value. Hence, we have prepared sanitary pads from their fibre to use them for a good purpose. Some private companies have extended their support. Six tonnes of peels are being produced around us, and we have first encouraged them to prepare sanitary pads from three tonnes. First, the pulp has to be prepared. Using the pulp, wooden sheets, sanitary pads, diapers, and bandages are made. We had prepared 10,000 pads. Out of which, 4,000 pads were given to the people of the surrounding villages for use. They have given positive feedback about this product. Good research needs to be done for further development. If some companies join hands with us for funding, we can move forward further. Three companies have already come forward."