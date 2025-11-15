Students Of Davanagere College Turn Areca Nut Peels Into Useful Products
A research team of Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology has made 10,000 sanitary pads since 2017 and distributed 4,000 to villagers in the neighbourhood.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Davangere: Students of a college in Karnataka's Davanagere have turned the waste peels of areca nut into products of daily use, as their research for many years has reached the final stage.
Students of the Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET) have successfully made shirts and women's kurtas using fibre obtained from areca nut peel. Along with this, research on composites made from the peel to make sanitary pads has turned out to be a surprise, and as many as 10 such pads have been prepared. HB Aravind, the principal, is the brain behind these.
The textile technology department of BIET has made wonderful garments from areca fibre. Similarly, wooden sheets have been prepared using spinnable, a waste material. As a positive result of the first attempt, shirts, women's kurtas, and wooden sheets have been prepared from areca fibre. Soft fabrics are being prepared by mixing 30% of areca fibre with cotton yarn.
The team of students and professors is headed by YN Dinesh, head of the department of textile technology. It has also invented a machine to extract fibre from the areca nut husks and convert the areca nut husks into yarn and make them into cloth. Since 2017, around 10,000 sanitary pads have been prepared, and 4,000 pads have been distributed to the people of the surrounding villages. Research is also underway to prepare diapers for children and bandages for patients.
NS Manjunath, a biotechnology professor, said, "Areca nut peels have no value. Hence, we have prepared sanitary pads from their fibre to use them for a good purpose. Some private companies have extended their support. Six tonnes of peels are being produced around us, and we have first encouraged them to prepare sanitary pads from three tonnes. First, the pulp has to be prepared. Using the pulp, wooden sheets, sanitary pads, diapers, and bandages are made. We had prepared 10,000 pads. Out of which, 4,000 pads were given to the people of the surrounding villages for use. They have given positive feedback about this product. Good research needs to be done for further development. If some companies join hands with us for funding, we can move forward further. Three companies have already come forward."
Farmers consider the areca nut husks to be a waste material and throw them away, which is the main raw material for this research team. First, the dried areca nut husks are soaked in water. After three days, the fibre is separated from the husk into strands is dried again. Then it is taken to the blow room, where each strand of fibre is combed, and those suitable for weaving are separated. The fibre is then spun into yarn, which is used for weaving. In the blow room, an ironing machine separates the areca nut fibres one by one, removing the useless elements. Then the carding machine combs and straightens the fibres. As the fabric made using only areca nut yarn becomes coarse, cotton is mixed to keep the texture soft.
Areca husk is treated as a useless material. Since it is a zero-cost raw material, one meter of areca yarn can be made for just Rs 200. The clothes made from its fibre are a bit stiff, like khadi products. If we try to make it even softer, the production cost is likely to double," said a team member. The areca fibre fabrics currently being prepared at BIIT are soft and are being carefully preserved. Additionally, the staff of BIET's textile technology department have made many products from silk yarn.
SM Chandrashekar, an associate professor of the textile department, said, "Betel nut is a commercial crop. It is widely used in Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mangalore, Shivamogga, and Davanagere. Farmers who extract betel nuts throw the peels away. If it is used properly, we can extract fibre from these peels and blend them with cotton, viscose and other fibres to prepare various useful items like clothes, kurtas, sanitary pads, shirts, etc. We have made wooden sheets using spinnable waste. Our principal, HB Aravind, is the backbone of this initiative."
"We have also invented a machine to separate fibre from the peel and convert it into yarn and to make clothes. Farmers can get various benefits instead of throwing the peel away. We have made shirts, women's kurtas, sanitary pads, and wooden sheets using the fibre. Special research is being done on how to improve product quality. Agencies are coming forward for help," he added.
Known as cotton city, Davanagere was earlier dotted with cotton mills. But all are shut. The inititiave by BIET may bring the city its lost glory.
