ETV Bharat / state

Students Of Blind School In Odisha's Berhampur Work Hard To Live Up To Institution's Reputation

Berhampur: With the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Matriculation exams set to start from Thursday, the students of the Red Cross School for the Blind at Ambapua in Berhampur city are working hard for the first paper of Odia language. The students of the school which has an enviable 100 per cent pass rate are confident of keeping up the tradition.

The students face more challenges than those who can see. However, the students of the school are confident of not only passing the exam but also scoring decent marks as they have been working hard and have expertise in use of Braille (a tactile writing system using raised dots arranged in six-dot cells to represent letters, numbers, and symbols, enabling blind and partially sighted individuals to read and write)

The blind students will use scribes who will answer questions based on their verbal confirmation. As many as 12 students from the school will appear the matriculation exam this year. Rupa Pradhan, Madhusudan Mohapatra and Kiran Sethi said they have been studying for 10 to 12 hours daily for the exams. The students said they have been clearing their doubts by consulting their teachers and also studying on their own.