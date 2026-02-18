Students Of Blind School In Odisha's Berhampur Work Hard To Live Up To Institution's Reputation
This year 12 students of the school will appear the Matric exam conducted by the Board of School Education, Odisha.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Berhampur: With the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Matriculation exams set to start from Thursday, the students of the Red Cross School for the Blind at Ambapua in Berhampur city are working hard for the first paper of Odia language. The students of the school which has an enviable 100 per cent pass rate are confident of keeping up the tradition.
The students face more challenges than those who can see. However, the students of the school are confident of not only passing the exam but also scoring decent marks as they have been working hard and have expertise in use of Braille (a tactile writing system using raised dots arranged in six-dot cells to represent letters, numbers, and symbols, enabling blind and partially sighted individuals to read and write)
The blind students will use scribes who will answer questions based on their verbal confirmation. As many as 12 students from the school will appear the matriculation exam this year. Rupa Pradhan, Madhusudan Mohapatra and Kiran Sethi said they have been studying for 10 to 12 hours daily for the exams. The students said they have been clearing their doubts by consulting their teachers and also studying on their own.
"We have worked hard throughout the year. I am sure that with the blessings of the teachers of the school, our hard work will lead to success," said Pradhan. Mohapatra, said, "We have prepared well for the Class X board exams. The teachers have been supporting us a lot."
Sethi said, "During the exam, a student will read the questions and whatever answer we give him/her, he/she will write in his/her notebook. So, we have prepared accordingly."
School teacher Manmayi Raut said, "The students of the school have worked. Apart from regular classes, they are studying on their own". She said the students of the school perform well in the exam every year. "We are focusing on multiple choice questions and revision.
Chairman of the educational institution, Priyaranjan Nayak, said, "Our school was established in 1974. Our alumni performed well in the matriculation exams and the trend continues". Nayak said the alumni of the institution have secured government jobs. Since its first batch appeared for the matric exams in 1983, students of the residential school have consistently achieved 100 per cent pass rate.
The Red Cross School for the Blind was inaugurated by the then President of India Varahagiri Venkata Giri on May 24, 1974.
Also Read
Visually Impaired Headmistress From Andhra Pradesh Leads School, Shows Way To Students, Teachers