Students Must Come Forward To Protect India's Unity, Says Vice President C P Radhakrishnan
Asked about the student protests in Delhi and the government's reported failure to engage in talks with the protesters, Radhakrishnan said the matter was political.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Coimbatore: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called upon students to play an active role in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country, asserting that India's strength in responding to international challenges lies in its unity.
Radhakrishnan arrived at Coimbatore airport by private flight to attend the inauguration of a private hospital. He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, District Collector Pawan Kumar and Coimbatore district in-charge Minister Sampath. BJP workers also gathered at the airport to welcome him.
Speaking to reporters after his arrival, the Vice President said visiting Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu always gave him "special joy and excitement" and extended his greetings to the people of the state.
Asked about the student protests in Delhi and the government's reported failure to engage in talks with the protesters, Radhakrishnan said the matter was political and should be addressed by political leaders.
However, when asked about the role of students in strengthening national unity, he said they had an important responsibility in protecting the country's integrity. "Students should always come forward to protect the integrity and unity of the country. If the Indian nation is in a position to give a befitting reply to international forces today, it is because of our unity," he said.
On the functioning of the new government in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan said the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government should be given adequate time to perform.
Following his Coimbatore engagements, the Vice President is scheduled to visit the Lingeshwarar Temple in Avinashi in Tiruppur district, where he will offer prayers and have darshan of Lord Shiva. He is expected to return to Coimbatore airport around 10 pm before flying back to Delhi by private aircraft.
More than 2,000 police personnel have reportedly been deployed across Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts as part of the security arrangements for the Vice President's visit.
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