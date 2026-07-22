ETV Bharat / state

Students Must Come Forward To Protect India's Unity, Says Vice President C P Radhakrishnan

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called upon students to play an active role in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called upon students to play an active role in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country, asserting that India's strength in responding to international challenges lies in its unity.

Radhakrishnan arrived at Coimbatore airport by private flight to attend the inauguration of a private hospital. He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, District Collector Pawan Kumar and Coimbatore district in-charge Minister Sampath. BJP workers also gathered at the airport to welcome him.

Speaking to reporters after his arrival, the Vice President said visiting Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu always gave him "special joy and excitement" and extended his greetings to the people of the state.

Asked about the student protests in Delhi and the government's reported failure to engage in talks with the protesters, Radhakrishnan said the matter was political and should be addressed by political leaders.