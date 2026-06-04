Students Left Stranded As UPSC Academy Collapses Amid Growing Scrutiny Of India's Coaching Industry
The incident has brought spotlight on the expanding coaching industry in India.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
New Delhi: What happens when in a country as huge as India fails to secure education rights of students and where a host of coaching institute open more often than a salon next door and shut with the same frequency. A case in point is a Delhi-based UPSC coaching institute that shut within months of its opening, leaving students uncertain about their future, studies, and finances.
Abhishek Shukla, who joined the academy after watching a video on YouTube with a promise of coaching, accommodation, food, WiFi, and other facilities for Rs 30,000. “It was a great deal so we registered. There were about 35 students from different parts of the country,” said Shukla, and informed that there were no regular classes, neither the teachers that were promised turned up for any class. When the students protested, the management responded with shutting their shop.
The incident has brought spotlight on the expanding coaching industry in India. With misleading advertisements, financial disputes, and student welfare issues, the trust in the education system along with the authenticity of coaching institutes.
According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, more than 60 coaching institutions have received notices from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for allegedly engaging in misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Thirty-two institutions have collectively been fined over Rs 1.39 crore.
A case in point is Motion Education Private Limited and Career Line Coaching in Rajasthan's Sikar district that were penalised after regulators found that advertisements featured photographs of IIT-JEE and NEET toppers without clearly disclosing whether those students had actually been enrolled in regular classroom programmes.
Consumer protection data shows coaching institutes advertise high claims based on some students who attended the coaching on short-term basis. For instance, a few coaching institutes collectively claimed more than 3,500 successful candidates in a year when only 933 candidates had actually cleared the examination nationwide.
Birender Singh Suryavanshi, Chairman of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Skill Development Centre, said, "Education is built on trust. Unrealistic promises and misleading advertisements deceive both students and parents.”
As per the data from the National Consumer Helpline complaints against coaching institutes increased from 4,815 in 2021-22 to 5,351 in 2022-23 and went record high between 2023-24 of 16,276. To address the issue, the Department of Consumer Affairs launched a special initiative that helped secure refunds worth more than Rs 1.15 crore for affected students.
Education consultant Kuriakose V.K. said parents should be vigilant. "Parents should cross-check rank holders through official records, speak to students and parents, and verify whether the advertised faculty are actually teaching. Refund policies should also be examined carefully before payment," he said.
Although the Ministry of Education has prescribed minimum space and safety standards for coaching centres, coaching hubs in Old Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, and Prayagraj suggest that several institutions continue operating from overcrowded buildings, basements, and premises with no adequate fire safety measures.
Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal of CM SHRI School also advised to be aware of aggressive marketing campaigns. Consumer policy expert Prof. Bejon Kumar Misra argued that stronger government intervention is required.
"The growth of coaching classes shows gaps in the formal education system. The government must regulate coaching institutions, establish performance-based ratings, and take strict action against sub-standard operators," he said.
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