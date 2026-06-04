ETV Bharat / state

Students Left Stranded As UPSC Academy Collapses Amid Growing Scrutiny Of India's Coaching Industry

New Delhi: What happens when in a country as huge as India fails to secure education rights of students and where a host of coaching institute open more often than a salon next door and shut with the same frequency. A case in point is a Delhi-based UPSC coaching institute that shut within months of its opening, leaving students uncertain about their future, studies, and finances.

Abhishek Shukla, who joined the academy after watching a video on YouTube with a promise of coaching, accommodation, food, WiFi, and other facilities for Rs 30,000. “It was a great deal so we registered. There were about 35 students from different parts of the country,” said Shukla, and informed that there were no regular classes, neither the teachers that were promised turned up for any class. When the students protested, the management responded with shutting their shop.

The incident has brought spotlight on the expanding coaching industry in India. With misleading advertisements, financial disputes, and student welfare issues, the trust in the education system along with the authenticity of coaching institutes.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, more than 60 coaching institutions have received notices from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for allegedly engaging in misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Thirty-two institutions have collectively been fined over Rs 1.39 crore.

Abhishek Shukla (ETV Bharat)

A case in point is Motion Education Private Limited and Career Line Coaching in Rajasthan's Sikar district that were penalised after regulators found that advertisements featured photographs of IIT-JEE and NEET toppers without clearly disclosing whether those students had actually been enrolled in regular classroom programmes.