ETV Bharat / state

Seven Students Injured As State Transport Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Supe Ghat

Seven students injured as a State Transport bus carrying students overturns in Supe Ghat. The bus was unable to pick up speed on the inclination of the hill ( ETV Bharat )

Daund: At least seven students were injured after a bus carrying students from Vidya Pratishthan School in Supe, Baramati tehsil, overturned in the Daund-Supe Ghat around 8:15 AM. One student who is seriously injured has been admitted to a hospital in Loni Kalbhor for further treatment.

The bus fell into a small valley on the side of the road. It was a CNG-run bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. After the accident, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) youth leader Yugendra Pawar visited a private hospital in Chauphula and inquired about the safety and progress of the injured students.

Police officers, including Baramati Division's Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar, also visited the hospital. Biradar said, "A case has been registered in this accident case, and investigations are going on."

Immediately after the information of this accident was received, a large number of citizens rushed to the spot to help take the children to safety and rescue the injured. Police and local citizens rushed the injured students to a private hospital.

Yugendra Pawar said, "The accident took place at Supe Ghat while the bus was carrying students. The students were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. The students who are seriously injured have been admitted to a hospital in Loni Kalbhor. Those students who have sustained minor injuries have been admitted to Harsh Hospital in Chauphula."