Seven Students Injured As State Transport Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Supe Ghat
One student is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Loni Kalbhor.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Daund: At least seven students were injured after a bus carrying students from Vidya Pratishthan School in Supe, Baramati tehsil, overturned in the Daund-Supe Ghat around 8:15 AM. One student who is seriously injured has been admitted to a hospital in Loni Kalbhor for further treatment.
The bus fell into a small valley on the side of the road. It was a CNG-run bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. After the accident, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) youth leader Yugendra Pawar visited a private hospital in Chauphula and inquired about the safety and progress of the injured students.
Police officers, including Baramati Division's Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar, also visited the hospital. Biradar said, "A case has been registered in this accident case, and investigations are going on."
Immediately after the information of this accident was received, a large number of citizens rushed to the spot to help take the children to safety and rescue the injured. Police and local citizens rushed the injured students to a private hospital.
Yugendra Pawar said, "The accident took place at Supe Ghat while the bus was carrying students. The students were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. The students who are seriously injured have been admitted to a hospital in Loni Kalbhor. Those students who have sustained minor injuries have been admitted to Harsh Hospital in Chauphula."
Doctors treating the students said, "The condition of the students undergoing treatment here is stable. Two students will undergo surgery."
The driver of this bus, Rahul Madavi, was carrying 20 to 25 children. The bus did not move forward on a steep hill and fell backwards into a valley.
The bus driver fled from the spot immediately after this accident. According to preliminary information shared by the police, "The bus driver drove the bus irresponsibly. He did not use the handbrake and accelerator properly."
Jitendra Gaikwad, the injured student's father, said, "The bus was running on CNG and the bus could not climb the steep slope at this particular spot and that is why the accident occurred." Gaikwad also alleged that the condition of the bus is rather bad. "It is time new buses need to be used for students and appropriate measures should be taken regarding this steep slope," Gaikwad said.
Read More