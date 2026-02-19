ETV Bharat / state

35 Students Injure Themselves At Dhamtari Government School In Chhattisgarh, Probe On

Dhamtari: In a shocking incident, at least 35 students of a government middle school allegedly injured themselves using sharp objects in Dhamtari village in Kurud block of Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, officials said. The district collector has ordered an inquiry, and a notice has been issued to the school principal Puneet Ram Sahu.

According to Sahu, students from Class VI to VIII have reportedly been engaging in dangerous acts for nearly two months, apparently imitating one another. Several students were found with visible cut marks on their hands.

After receiving the information about the matter, the administration swung into action. Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra stated that a team has been formed to investigate the matter. "The exact cause will be revealed only after the investigation report is released," he said.

Officials have visited the school and have begun counselling sessions for students as well as for parents. Parents have been advised to pay close attention to their children and not ignore any changes in their behaviour.