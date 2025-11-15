From Pune Villages To NASA: 25 Students Of Maha ZP Schools, Leave For US
For the first time, these children are stepping out of their villages
Published : November 15, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST|
Updated : November 15, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad has launched a novel programme to help kids from rural areas develop their scientific curiosity. 25 children from Zilla Parishad schools left for the United States of America (USA) on Saturday morning to visit the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). These students from remote places who have never left their villages before will fly straight to the USA to visit NASA and learn of its operations.
These kids departed for Mumbai in the presence of the Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad Gajanan Patil at the Divisional Commissioner's Office in Pune. They boarded an early morning flight to USA.
This has been an unique effort to help hone the scientific bent of mind in these young children. Accordingly, the Pune Zilla Parishad made the decision to send students to NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in order to plant the seeds of scientific temperament in rural youngsters. The Inter-University Astronomy and Astrophysics Centre (IUCA) conducted a three-phase test from which pupils were chosen.
These exams were held six months ago, followed by interviews and four months ago, the selection process was completed, and the selected students were given two months to prepare for this trip.
"We participated in the NASA exam, which our school had conducted. After passing this exam, we were interviewed at IUCAA," stated Umar Sheikh, a student from Indapur tehsil in Pune district. "Now we are on our way to visit NASA. I am extremely overjoyed as it will help me learn about NASA from scientists over there. We will also be visiting the Google and Meta offices. It gives me pleasure as I will be able to personally see their research and working methodologies," Umar said.
Naturally, the children are thrilled to visit a foreign country, since they have never stepped out of their villages till now. "We have never ventured outside our district (Pune), forget going abroad. The best part is, the first time we will step out is straight to NASA. It is a great feeling. I want to conduct quality research for India when I grow up, and I am looking forward to learning a lot from this trip," said Bhaskar Taware, another student.
Gajanan Patil told ETV Bharat that they have undertaken numerous projects since the time they initiated the Pune Model School project under the Zilla Parishad.
Through this programme, students are given a chance to visit renowned international institutions like NASA. "We are hoping to raise their awareness in science, research and technology, which will help them in their future academic endeavours," said Patil.
According to Chandrakant Pulkundwar, this is an excellent initiative undertaken by Pune Zilla Parishad. In fact, ISRO received this first batch, and now 25 students from different district schools will visit NASA. "These students will visit NASA and participate in discussions with their scientists. This will definitely help to boost their confidence. I am optimistic the students will undoubtedly gain from this initiative," said Dr Pulkundwar.
Read More