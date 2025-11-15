ETV Bharat / state

From Pune Villages To NASA: 25 Students Of Maha ZP Schools, Leave For US

25 children of Pune ZP school have left to visit NASA ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad has launched a novel programme to help kids from rural areas develop their scientific curiosity. 25 children from Zilla Parishad schools left for the United States of America (USA) on Saturday morning to visit the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). These students from remote places who have never left their villages before will fly straight to the USA to visit NASA and learn of its operations. These kids departed for Mumbai in the presence of the Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad Gajanan Patil at the Divisional Commissioner's Office in Pune. They boarded an early morning flight to USA. Students of Pune ZP schools selected to visit NASA (ETV Bharat) This has been an unique effort to help hone the scientific bent of mind in these young children. Accordingly, the Pune Zilla Parishad made the decision to send students to NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in order to plant the seeds of scientific temperament in rural youngsters. The Inter-University Astronomy and Astrophysics Centre (IUCA) conducted a three-phase test from which pupils were chosen. These exams were held six months ago, followed by interviews and four months ago, the selection process was completed, and the selected students were given two months to prepare for this trip.