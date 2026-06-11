ETV Bharat / state

Around 150 Students Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning In Uttarakhand

Rudrapur: Nearly 150 students reportedly suffered food poisoning after eating special dinner served in the hostel mess of Patel Bhawan hostel at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology on Wednesday night.

Students began experiencing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and nausea shortly after eating chicken and paneer dishes served as part of a special diet meal. Around 185 second-year engineering students reside in the hostel.

According to sources, the hostel mess had arranged a special menu for students on Wednesday and a large number of students consumed the meal around 9 PM. Within an hour to 90 minutes, many began complaining of severe discomfort.