Around 150 Students Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning In Uttarakhand
The hostel mess had arranged a special menu for students on Wednesday and a large number of students consumed the meal around 9 p.m.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Rudrapur: Nearly 150 students reportedly suffered food poisoning after eating special dinner served in the hostel mess of Patel Bhawan hostel at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology on Wednesday night.
Students began experiencing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and nausea shortly after eating chicken and paneer dishes served as part of a special diet meal. Around 185 second-year engineering students reside in the hostel.
According to sources, the hostel mess had arranged a special menu for students on Wednesday and a large number of students consumed the meal around 9 PM. Within an hour to 90 minutes, many began complaining of severe discomfort.
The incident was reported to hostel authorities, the warden and the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW). The university administration launched emergency relief measures and transported students to the university hospital.
Among the students, two are reportedly serious and have been referred to a private hospital in Rudrapur for advanced medical care. Several students alleged that concerns regarding food quality in the mess had been raised repeatedly in the past. The students said insects had previously been found in meals on at least two occasions. Although the university had imposed financial penalties on the mess contractor, no change in management was made.
"We have suspended the contractor's food service and formed an investigation committee. As soon as we learned about the students' condition, the entire staff became involved in their care. After receiving primary treatment, the students returned to their hostels," said Vipin Dhyani from management.
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