ETV Bharat / state

Students Continue Protests in Ranchi Over Alleged JPSC, JSSC Exam Irregularities, Demand CBI Probe

Members of a students' organisation stage a protest demanding the resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the alleged paper leak in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination and alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Wednesday, July 29 ( IANS )

Ranchi: Hundreds of students continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day here on Sunday over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies.

The protesters, who have been holding an indefinite sit-in at a stadium since July 29, raised slogans such as 'Order CBI probe in JPSC', 'Long live Students Unity' and 'Shame on Hemant Soren'.

"Paper leaks in JPSC have happened several times. This time, OMR sheets of candidates have been leaked. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe, but we are not satisfied," JPSC aspirant Rahul Kumar Kranti said.

He alleged that previous probes into the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL paper leak had not led to action and claimed that the latest investigation could also be "covered up" after a few months.

"We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID probe. We demand a CBI probe into all recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC over the past seven years. We also demand the chief minister's resignation on moral grounds," Kranti said.

The protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19 and an independent probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

They are also demanding the introduction of a fifth option of "not attempted" in OMR sheets.

"The careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies. Most of us come from farmers' families. We only want fair opportunities based on merit," said Ankit Kumar from Giridih district.