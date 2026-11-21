ETV Bharat / state

Students Allege Unhygienic, Worm-Infested Food Served To Them At Hostel In Odisha's Maa Manikeswari University

Kalahandi: Students residing in Nagarul hostel of Maa Manikeswari University at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Saturday alleged they are being served unhygienic and worm infested food.

While the student council president of the university Arya Nayak filed a complaint, he said that clean and hygienic quality food is the fundamental right of the students. It was alleged that worms were detected in the lunch served to the students at the hostel.

According to information, there has been an allegation that worms came out of the lunch served to the students in the Nagarul hostel.

On the other hand, no clarification has been received from the university authorities regarding the complaint so far. The students meanwhile have demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and an inspection of the quality of food prepared and served in the hostel, the cleanliness of the kitchen and the food preparation process. In addition, the students' council members have demanded that the university authorities take immediate concrete steps to ensure healthy and safe food is served to the students.

Nayak said the students residing in the hostel sent him photos and complained that worms were detected in the food served to them. "It is the fundamental right of every student to get nutritious and hygienic food. But students are repeatedly coming to us complaining that their food is infested with worms," he said.