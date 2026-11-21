Students Allege Unhygienic, Worm-Infested Food Served To Them At Hostel In Odisha's Maa Manikeswari University
The students have demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and an inspection of the quality of food prepared and served in the hostel.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Kalahandi: Students residing in Nagarul hostel of Maa Manikeswari University at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Saturday alleged they are being served unhygienic and worm infested food.
While the student council president of the university Arya Nayak filed a complaint, he said that clean and hygienic quality food is the fundamental right of the students. It was alleged that worms were detected in the lunch served to the students at the hostel.
According to information, there has been an allegation that worms came out of the lunch served to the students in the Nagarul hostel.
On the other hand, no clarification has been received from the university authorities regarding the complaint so far. The students meanwhile have demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and an inspection of the quality of food prepared and served in the hostel, the cleanliness of the kitchen and the food preparation process. In addition, the students' council members have demanded that the university authorities take immediate concrete steps to ensure healthy and safe food is served to the students.
Nayak said the students residing in the hostel sent him photos and complained that worms were detected in the food served to them. "It is the fundamental right of every student to get nutritious and hygienic food. But students are repeatedly coming to us complaining that their food is infested with worms," he said.
He said mess fees is collected from the students even when the mess is closed. "Students are facing various food and mess-related problems. All these problems should be resolved immediately. When a student eats good and nutritious food and remains healthy, only then can he or she study well and focus on other matters," Nayak said.
On the other hand, university vice-chancellor Pawan Agarwala said, "Our hostels are clean and tidy. Anyone who has visited our hostels has praised the good management and cleanliness. I don't think any of our students have been served unhealthy food. I don't know if the incident is true, but cleanliness is maintained in our hostels."
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