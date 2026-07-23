ETV Bharat / state

Student Unions Call Telangana Educational Institutions’ Bandh On Friday Over NEET Paper Leak

Hyderabad: Student unions have called for an educational institutions’ bandh across Telangana on Friday (July 24), demanding action against those responsible for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following the bandh call, student leaders appealed to students, parents, teachers and educational institutions to extend their support. Several schools and colleges have declared a holiday, while some private institutions informed students through messages.

In a joint statement, the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), All India Federation of Democratic Students (AIFDS), All India Students’ Bloc (AISB) and All India Progressive Students’ Union (AIPSU) urged people to make the statewide bandh a success.