Student Unions Call Telangana Educational Institutions’ Bandh On Friday Over NEET Paper Leak
Student unions have called for a Telangana educational institutions’ bandh, demanding action over the NEET paper leak.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Student unions have called for an educational institutions’ bandh across Telangana on Friday (July 24), demanding action against those responsible for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Following the bandh call, student leaders appealed to students, parents, teachers and educational institutions to extend their support. Several schools and colleges have declared a holiday, while some private institutions informed students through messages.
In a joint statement, the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), All India Federation of Democratic Students (AIFDS), All India Students’ Bloc (AISB) and All India Progressive Students’ Union (AIPSU) urged people to make the statewide bandh a success.
The student organisations also expressed solidarity with the students protesting in Delhi over the NEET paper leak. They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the withdrawal of cases filed against students who participated in peaceful protests in Delhi and other parts of the country.
On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-exam was then held on June 21.
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