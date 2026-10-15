ETV Bharat / state

Voting Underway For Student Union Polls In Odisha Amid Tight Security

Bhubaneswar: Polling was underway for student union elections in state-run colleges and universities in Odisha on Thursday amid tight security, officials said. Voting began at 8 am and will continue till 2 pm.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place later in the day, they said.

In a message to the students, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said student union polls were not merely a process of selecting representatives; rather, they were the foundation of Indian democracy and a key medium for shaping future leadership.

"The values, discipline, and ideals that you practice on campus today will provide a new direction for our state and country in the days ahead. Therefore, without falling prey to any form of violence, rumours, or division, participate in this election in a peaceful and orderly manner. My heartfelt best wishes to all students and candidates," Majhi said in a social media post.

The elections were being held at 346 colleges and 13 universities. Altogether 6,891 candidates are in the fray, according to data released by the Higher Education Department. More than 6,530 candidates are contesting for various posts in student unions in 346 colleges, and 358 candidates are in the fray for positions on the student councils of 13 universities.

The student union elections are being held in colleges and universities of Odisha after a gap of eight years. The polls were earlier cancelled due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.