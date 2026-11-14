ETV Bharat / state

Students' Union Leader Among Four Held In Haldwani Girl Gangrape

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Haldwani: Police in Uttarakhand have arrested four men, including the leader of a students’ union, in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Haldwani.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday night at a hotel in the Mukhani area in Haldwani. The victim’s family filed a complaint at the Mukhani police station in Nainital district late Thursday night, alleging that four young men issued threats to their 16-year-old daughter, took her to a hotel and gang-raped her on Thursday.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and launched a search for the suspects. According to the FIR, the accused youths left the girl in a critical condition after the crime. She somehow managed to return home. A case was registered against four accused under POCSO and gang-rape provisions. Earlier, she shared her ordeal with family members soon after returning home. The family members immediately went to the Mukhani police station to lodge a formal complaint. The accused have been identified as Dheeraj Bisht, Nitish Pal, Ansh Khatri, and Himanshu Gauni.