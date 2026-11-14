Students' Union Leader Among Four Held In Haldwani Girl Gangrape
One of the accused, Dheeraj Bisht, contested the student union president’s post this year at the MBPG College.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 1:36 AM IST
Haldwani: Police in Uttarakhand have arrested four men, including the leader of a students’ union, in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Haldwani.
Police said the incident took place on Thursday night at a hotel in the Mukhani area in Haldwani. The victim’s family filed a complaint at the Mukhani police station in Nainital district late Thursday night, alleging that four young men issued threats to their 16-year-old daughter, took her to a hotel and gang-raped her on Thursday.
Following the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and launched a search for the suspects. According to the FIR, the accused youths left the girl in a critical condition after the crime. She somehow managed to return home. A case was registered against four accused under POCSO and gang-rape provisions.
Earlier, she shared her ordeal with family members soon after returning home. The family members immediately went to the Mukhani police station to lodge a formal complaint. The accused have been identified as Dheeraj Bisht, Nitish Pal, Ansh Khatri, and Himanshu Gauni.
Mukhani Station House Officer (SHO) Sushil Joshi said that within six hours after the crime took place, all four accused persons involved in the crime were arrested. According to the police, the four accused are members of the 'ITI Gang,' a group well-known in Haldwani city.
One of the accused, Dheeraj Bisht, contested the student union president’s post this year at the MBPG College. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC emphasised that the police maintain a ‘zero tolerance’ policy toward those who commit crimes against minors and women. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused in such cases, he said.
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