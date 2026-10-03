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Student Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Question IIT-B Professor Doolla For 10 Hours

IIT-Bombay students stage a protest on the campus seeking justice for 20-year-old student Sahil Wakode, following his death by suicide in Mumbai on Monday, September 21, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: The Mumbai police questioned Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) professor Suryanarayana Doolla for nearly 10 hours in connection with the alleged suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, an official said on Saturday.

Professor Doolla, who faces allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination from the deceased student's parents, denied all charges during questioning on Thursday, the official said, adding that his statement has been officially recorded. Sahil Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. An FIR was registered by the Powai police against Professor Doolla based on a complaint lodged by the student’s father.