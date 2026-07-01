ETV Bharat / state

Student Stabs Teacher At Maharashtra School, Condition Critical

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A teacher working at the Little Flower School in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra was critically wounded after he was stabbed repeatedly in his stomach by a student on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at about 12 noon at the Little Flower School in the Cantonment region. The student, who had failed ninth grade at the school in 2023, came back to the school to take his leaving certificate.

According to Vivek Jadhav, inspector at the Cantonment Police Station, the student approached the principal to get his certificate, and the principal then asked for the concerned teacher of that particular class, Vishal Francis Dusing.

There followed an argument soon after as the boy started dwelling on previous issues and became hostile. The whole thing took a turn for the worse when the minor boy produced a knife and stabbed Dusing, who fell in a pool of blood.