Student Stabs Teacher At Maharashtra School, Condition Critical
The student, who had failed ninth grade at the school in 2023, came back to the school to take his leaving certificate.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 12:26 AM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A teacher working at the Little Flower School in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra was critically wounded after he was stabbed repeatedly in his stomach by a student on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened at about 12 noon at the Little Flower School in the Cantonment region. The student, who had failed ninth grade at the school in 2023, came back to the school to take his leaving certificate.
According to Vivek Jadhav, inspector at the Cantonment Police Station, the student approached the principal to get his certificate, and the principal then asked for the concerned teacher of that particular class, Vishal Francis Dusing.
There followed an argument soon after as the boy started dwelling on previous issues and became hostile. The whole thing took a turn for the worse when the minor boy produced a knife and stabbed Dusing, who fell in a pool of blood.
The sudden assault in broad daylight caused great panic all around the school campus. The injured teacher was rushed to the Government Ghati Hospital by the school staff, where he is presently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a serious state. The incident was caught live on the camera in the school premises. After receiving news of the incident, the police from Cantonment Police Station arrived at the scene.
According to Inspector Jadhav, the juvenile who was involved in the crime has been arrested. The police are currently registering a case against the minor as per the CCTV footage.