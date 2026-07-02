ETV Bharat / state

In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, Student Stabbed At Home After Confronting Alleged Eve-Teasers

The incident took place in Chintamani town in Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka ( Representational Image / ETV Bharat )

Chikkaballapur: A first-year engineering student was allegedly stabbed after she confronted two youths who reportedly harassed her while she was returning home from college.

The incident took place at Ashraya Layout in Chintamani town, and a case has been registered at Chintamani Town Police Station.

The police have launched an investigation to identify the accused.

The injured student was initially given treatment at SNR Hospital in Kolar before being shifted to the Mother and Child Hospital in Chintamani.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the incident took place around 4.30 pm after she finished a dance class at Noothana High School.

As she was walking towards her two-wheeler, two youths, identified as Karthik and Vinod, allegedly called out to her, saying "Madam, Madam," and began teasing her.

When she questioned them, asking, "Who are you?", the two allegedly attempted to misbehave with her.

In self-defence, the student reportedly slapped one of the accused and returned home, where she informed her mother about the incident.

Later that night, at around 8.30 pm, Karthik, Vinod and nearly 10 others allegedly entered the student's house.