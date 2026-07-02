In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, Student Stabbed At Home After Confronting Alleged Eve-Teasers
The injured student has been shifted to Mother and Child Hospital in Chintamani town
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Chikkaballapur: A first-year engineering student was allegedly stabbed after she confronted two youths who reportedly harassed her while she was returning home from college.
The incident took place at Ashraya Layout in Chintamani town, and a case has been registered at Chintamani Town Police Station.
The police have launched an investigation to identify the accused.
The injured student was initially given treatment at SNR Hospital in Kolar before being shifted to the Mother and Child Hospital in Chintamani.
According to the complaint filed by the victim, the incident took place around 4.30 pm after she finished a dance class at Noothana High School.
As she was walking towards her two-wheeler, two youths, identified as Karthik and Vinod, allegedly called out to her, saying "Madam, Madam," and began teasing her.
When she questioned them, asking, "Who are you?", the two allegedly attempted to misbehave with her.
In self-defence, the student reportedly slapped one of the accused and returned home, where she informed her mother about the incident.
Later that night, at around 8.30 pm, Karthik, Vinod and nearly 10 others allegedly entered the student's house.
According to the complaint, they abused her using obscene language and questioned her, saying, "How dare you hit us in front of everyone?"
The complaint further states that Karthik allegedly stabbed the student in the abdomen with a knife, leaving her seriously injured.
Following the incident, the Chintamani Town Police registered a case and launched a search for the accused.
Police said efforts are underway to trace those involved, and further investigation is in progress.
The victim's sister, who was present at the house during the attack, said their mother had gone out of town and the two sisters were alone at home when the group arrived.
"They grabbed my sister by the hair, assaulted her and stabbed her with a knife. I do not know who they are. They also threatened us, asking where our mother was and saying they would kill her as well when she returned," she alleged.
Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the attack and examining the allegations made in the complaint.
Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, they said.
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