Odisha Class 12 Student Scores 102 Out Of 100 Marks In CHSE Exam; Authorities Admit Mistake
Examination Controller Prashant Kumar Parida assured that necessary corrections will be carried out in the pass certificate, which is yet to be issued.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In an error that left the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha red-faced, a student was given 102 marks out of 100 in English paper in the Class 12 board examination conducted by the council.
The glaring error, which has raised many an eyebrow, is now being blamed on a computer glitch. This episode has raised doubts among students and their parents about the manner in which the evaluation was carried out.
"This is a computer error. The correction will be made within seven days," said CHSE Examination Controller Prashant Kumar Parida, adding that it is the sole instance of its kind in the entire examination process.
In the CHSE results declared on May 20, a science student of Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, Cuttack, Biswajeet Oram was shown to have scored 102 out of a total 100 marks in English. He got 82 marks in Theory and 20 marks in Internal Assessment, which took his total score to 102 -- two more than the maximum marks one can obtain.
Biswajeet was supposed to be given three grace marks in Mathematics, which were wrongly added to his English marks due to a computer error, Parida said.
"The final certificate has not been issued yet. Necessary corrections will be done in the final certificate," he said.
According to the standing rules of CHSE, grace marks up to three may be awarded to help the students clear the exam. In the case of Biswajeet, he was awarded grace marks in Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics, but the grace marks of Mathematics were wrongly added to his English score.
The authorities maintained that the National Informatics Centre or the CHSE cannot be held responsible for any unintentional errors in the results published on the website due to a technical fault and added that the results published on the website are only for the immediate information of the candidates, and cannot be considered the original marks. The CHSE has also informed that the correct marks will be shown in the original certificate.
It is pertinent to mention here that this year's CHSE Class 12 examination has registered an overall pass percentage of 85.85. The highest pass rate in the Science stream is 96.63 in Balasore, while the lowest is 77.14 in Koraput. Similarly, the highest pass rate in the Arts stream is 89.48 in Sambalpur, while the lowest is 77.14 in Nabarangpur. In the Commerce stream, the highest pass rate is 100 in Boudh, while the lowest is 77.25 in Balangir. In vocational education, the highest pass rate is 100 in Nabarangpur district, while Dhenkanal witnessed the lowest pass rate at 55.22 percent.
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