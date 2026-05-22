ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Class 12 Student Scores 102 Out Of 100 Marks In CHSE Exam; Authorities Admit Mistake

Bhubaneswar: In an error that left the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha red-faced, a student was given 102 marks out of 100 in English paper in the Class 12 board examination conducted by the council.

The glaring error, which has raised many an eyebrow, is now being blamed on a computer glitch. This episode has raised doubts among students and their parents about the manner in which the evaluation was carried out.

"This is a computer error. The correction will be made within seven days," said CHSE Examination Controller Prashant Kumar Parida, adding that it is the sole instance of its kind in the entire examination process.

In the CHSE results declared on May 20, a science student of Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, Cuttack, Biswajeet Oram was shown to have scored 102 out of a total 100 marks in English. He got 82 marks in Theory and 20 marks in Internal Assessment, which took his total score to 102 -- two more than the maximum marks one can obtain.

Biswajeet was supposed to be given three grace marks in Mathematics, which were wrongly added to his English marks due to a computer error, Parida said.