Student Protests End In Three Delhi Universities
The JNU administration agreed to revoke the rustication of student office-bearers and withdraw FIRs against students
Published : October 20, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has ended its 17-day hunger strike after the university administration agreed to revoke the rustication of student office-bearers and withdraw FIRs against students, according to minutes of a meeting held on October 19.
The minutes, signed by Dean of the School of Social Sciences (SSS) Vivek Kumar and student representatives, listed a series of decisions on the students' demands, including a review of the Chief Proctor's Office (CPO) manual, withdrawal of proctorial inquiries and the constitution of committees to examine various issues.
In a separate notice dated October 19, the university said Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit had directed the administration to revoke the rustication of five students with immediate effect. The students have been advised to pay their respective fines immediately.
The five students are Aditi Mishra, K Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali and Nitish Kumar. The first four names are the current office bearers of JNUSU and the last is the former JNUSU president.
The meeting also decided that all FIRs against students would be withdrawn. Proctorial inquiries initiated during protests against rustication and University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, as well as a hostel infrastructure protest, would also be withdrawn.
A committee comprising a JNUSU office-bearer and an elected member will be formed to review the contentious clauses of the CPO manual and recommend their removal. The student body had opposed the manual over its provisions restricting protests and allowing penalties, including fines, suspension and rustication, for violations.
The administration also agreed to form a committee with a JNUSU representative to examine the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE). The minutes further stated that an audit report on the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) would be provided within a week, and the cell would be reorganised in consultation with JNUSU office-bearers.
Committees would also be constituted to examine hostel reservations and the implementation of other demands.
The university agreed to consider a 25 per cent increase in the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship and initiate structural audits of Tapti and Mahi-Mandavi hostels and the Transgender and Gender Equality Facilitation Areas (TEFLAs), with renovation work to follow the prescribed procedure.
Other decisions included making geysers functional in all hostels within two weeks, opening a canteen in the Centre for Studies in Languages and Literature (CSLG), extending school library hours until 9 pm, and forming a committee to examine the opening of the Barak hostel mess and provision of Wi-Fi facilities.
The committee will meet again after 14 working days to take forward the specific demands and discuss the modalities for implementing them, the minutes stated.
Jamia Millia Islamia ends hunger strike held for student union elections
The hunger strike in Jamia Millia Islamia has also ended, demanding the restoration of the students' union, which was dissolved in 2006. Students had been calling for the reinstatement of an elected student union at the university, arguing that such a body would allow students' concerns to be effectively communicated to the administration.
According to an official response provided in the Rajya Sabha on May 18, 2012, the university administration stated that the student union had been dissolved following several violent incidents in 2006. During the ongoing agitation, students demanded the restoration of student union elections and the resumption of normal campus activities.
The protests also saw controversy surrounding security arrangements, closure of gates, and the detention of students. The university administration had formed a seven-member high-level committee to discuss these demands. Now that the agitation has ended, the primary question remains: what decision will the administration take regarding the restoration of student union elections? The students' demands and the role of the committee will determine the future course of action.
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) protest ends
The 17-day student agitation at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has come to an end. A student named Blessy stated that during the protests, students demanded the opening of the main gate, freedom of movement within the campus, improvements to basic amenities, and the reinstatement of 11 suspended students.
Blessy noted that the students' demands also included the recruitment of faculty, the restoration of PhD fee waivers, the removal of attendance policies for PhD scholars, and the withdrawal of a circular requiring permission four days in advance for holding events or protests on campus. She explained that due to the closure of the main gate, students are forced to use an alternative route via Madrasa Road. Students have raised concerns regarding safety on this route and have demanded the reopening of the main entrance.
Blessy stated that the university administration has suspended 11 students. She pointed out that some of the suspended students were not even present on campus on the day of the incident cited as the basis for this disciplinary action.
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