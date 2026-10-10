ETV Bharat / state

Student Protesters Detained While Attempting To March Towards EC Office In Bengaluru

Police personnel detain members of various student organisations as they attempt to march towards the Election Commission Office during a protest against the alleged irregularities in the Electoral Rolls, in Bengaluru, Oct. 10, 2026 ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Bengaluru: Members of student organisations were detained on Saturday when they attempted to march towards the Election Commission office here, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

The protesters gathered at Freedom Park here and raised slogans demanding the scrapping of the SIR process amid heavy security arrangements. They were allegedly detained shortly after attempting to march towards the EC office.