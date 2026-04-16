ETV Bharat / state

Student Places Cash In Answer Sheet, Pleads Board To Be Declared Pass In Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam

Amaravati: In a bizarre incident, a second-year student from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam placed cash inside the answer sheets as a bribe and even called officials of the Board of Intermediate Education pleading to be declared a pass given his poor performance.

According to officials, the student, gripped by fear of failure, contacted the board even before the results were announced on Wednesday. During the call, he reportedly made a startling admission, saying he had not studied at all and had simply copied the question paper multiple times into his answer booklet. He further claimed that he had placed money inside the answer sheets, hoping it would help him pass.

Officials handled the situation cautiously and did not entertain the request. Instead, they counselled the student over the phone, advising him to focus on preparation for the upcoming Advanced Supplementary examinations.

Recognising the seriousness of the issue, the board alerted the Regional Intermediate Officer in Visakhapatnam and instructed that the student’s parents be informed.