Student Places Cash In Answer Sheet, Pleads Board To Be Declared Pass In Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam
The student told the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board officials saying he had copy pasted the question paper on the answer sheet.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Amaravati: In a bizarre incident, a second-year student from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam placed cash inside the answer sheets as a bribe and even called officials of the Board of Intermediate Education pleading to be declared a pass given his poor performance.
According to officials, the student, gripped by fear of failure, contacted the board even before the results were announced on Wednesday. During the call, he reportedly made a startling admission, saying he had not studied at all and had simply copied the question paper multiple times into his answer booklet. He further claimed that he had placed money inside the answer sheets, hoping it would help him pass.
Officials handled the situation cautiously and did not entertain the request. Instead, they counselled the student over the phone, advising him to focus on preparation for the upcoming Advanced Supplementary examinations.
Recognising the seriousness of the issue, the board alerted the Regional Intermediate Officer in Visakhapatnam and instructed that the student’s parents be informed.
District authorities subsequently contacted the parents, who assured officials that they would take proper care of their son. They confirmed that he was at home and would be guided to prepare seriously for future exams.
Sources revealed that the student had a history of academic struggles, having failed two subjects in his first year and three in his second year. The incident has once again highlighted the intense pressure students face during exam season, as well as the need for better counselling and academic support systems.
Education experts stress that rather than resorting to shortcuts or panic-driven actions, students should seek guidance, maintain consistent study habits, and make use of supplementary opportunities to improve their performance.
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