ETV Bharat / state

Student’s Murder Over Alleged Campus Drug Whistleblowing Sparks Political Row In Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: The brutal murder of a 19-year-old mechatronics engineering student, whose family claimed he had exposed drug abuse on campus, has sparked a political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with the opposition DMK raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin reached out to the parents of the victim on Friday and expressed his heartfelt condolences.

During his telephonic conversation, Udhayanidhi assured that he would speak elaborately on the incident in the Assembly on Monday and that he would support the victim’s parents until justice is served.

The DMK leader had earlier moved a “calling attention” motion in the Assembly on the student’s murder, leading to heated exchanges between the Treasury Benches and the Opposition.

Udhayanidhi demanded accountability, citing the family's allegation that the student was targeted for acting as an informant against campus drug peddlers.

Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, A Rajmohan rejected the allegation, saying the investigation so far indicated a localised retaliatory clash between student groups.

Speaker J C D Prabhakar directed Rajmohan to submit a detailed report during an upcoming call-attention motion on Monday.

Opposition parties have demanded an independent, high-level inquiry into the incident.

In Chennai, while speaking to reporters on Friday, Tamil Nadu Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar assured that law enforcement is taking strict action against those responsible while actively investigating the college administration's potential lapses.

Amid protests by student organisations, both the college management and police have denied any drug-related motive for the killing, saying the attack stemmed from personal enmity and a retaliatory clash.

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the murder and launched a hunt for 11 others who are absconding.

According to police, preliminary post-mortem findings at Singanallur ESI Hospital showed that the victim suffered severe blunt-force injuries from iron rods and wooden logs, resulting in fatal internal bleeding and acute respiratory failure.