ETV Bharat / state

Student Killed In Vasant Kunj Drain Mishap; Resident Alleges Lack Of Safety Wall At Accident Spot

New Delhi: An eyewitness to the fatal road accident in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj has alleged that the absence of a protective safety wall at the accident spot makes the stretch hazardous, urging the authorities to take corrective measures before the onset of winter when dense fog reduces visibility.

The allegation comes a day after 20-year-old Yashvendra, a student pursuing higher education in the US and son of an Indian Army officer, died after the car he was driving plunged into a water-filled drain near a traffic signal in Nangal Dewat area.

Eyewitness Pradeep Sehrawat, who reached the spot shortly after the accident, said he saw the woman passenger desperately seeking help while the driver remained trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

"I was passing from there when I saw a girl trying to stop people for help. Police personnel were also there. I immediately asked the police personnel to call the fire department for the rescue work," Sehrawat told media persons.

He said one of the occupants was trapped in the driver's seat and rescuers initially struggled to reach him because of the depth of the water-filled drain.

"One person was trapped inside the car on the driver's seat and was not able to move. Along with the police personnel, we even tried to reach him, but due to the depth of the water-filled area, we were unable to reach him," he said.

Sehrawat said Delhi Fire Services personnel and other rescue agencies soon reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. "Many rescue agencies reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The student was brought out of the car and rushed to a nearby hospital," he said.