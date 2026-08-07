Jharkhand CM Reaches Out To Students For Talks, Says Protesters Can Views On Their Issues
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Front has formed a 10-member committee for talks. The names of the committee members were sent to the government through the SDM.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday once again appealed the students protesting at Jaipal Singh Stadium for the last 14 days, to talk with the government on their demands.
The protest, launched on July 25 under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, has grown into one of Jharkhand’s largest student-led movements in recent years. The protesters are seeking cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, an independent probe into alleged irregularities, and comprehensive reforms in the JPSC and JSSC.
The students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services PT exam and other exams along with a CBI investigation into irregularities.
Soren said the government wishes to take the students' aspirations beyond Jaipal Singh Stadium. "Students from across the state can express their views and opinions on the issue. With strong and comprehensive reforms, we are moving forward with the aim of satisfying this curiosity of the children," he said.
While the student movement continues, the government's initiative for dialogue has yet to yield any concrete results. It is expected that talks will be held with the protesting student delegation by Friday evening. However, the ruling party is objecting to the inclusion of the former advocate general of the state in the delegation and is accusing the Opposition of politicizing the movement.
Meanwhile, various student groups on behalf of the protesters students have formed their own delegations for talks with the government.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Front initially formed a 11-member committee which has now been altered to include 10 members. The names of the committee members were sent to the government through the SDM. Meanwhile, the JLKM student organization and other student groups protesting at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium have also formed delegations for talks.
Rajesh Prasad, a representative of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Front, informed that the government had asked the students to submit a list of only student representatives. "The government has clarified that the delegation should not include representatives of any political party, journalist, or legal expert," he said.
Rajesh said the students have accepted the government's condition. "A new delegation has now been formed, consisting solely of student representatives. The student representatives will present their demands and issues related to the movement in the talks with the government," he said.
JLKM student group representative Chandan Kumar said the SDM had requested the names of the delegation members from the students. He said, the students formed a seven-member team by mutual consent and submitted the names to the administration.
Chandan said the movement, which began with the demand for JPSC-JSSC reforms, has now gained widespread recognition at the national level, with a large number of students participating in it.
In a related development, a student's health deteriorated at the protest site. It is reported that the student was already unwell, yet he participated in the protest. He collapsed at the site and was administered first aid. He was then sent to a hospital.
Sources said, Rahul Kranti was on a hunger strike and his blood sugar leveldropped significantly and he also developed high fever. Following medical advice, he was referred to Sadar Hospital for better treatment.
Given Rahul Kranti's condition, doctors have advised immediate medical supervision. A team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the fasting protesters and advising them to take necessary precautions, including drinking warm water.
Sources said student leader Devendra Nath Mahato is also unwell. The prolonged protest and hunger strike appear to be taking a toll on his health.
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