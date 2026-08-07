ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CM Reaches Out To Students For Talks, Says Protesters Can Views On Their Issues

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday once again appealed the students protesting at Jaipal Singh Stadium for the last 14 days, to talk with the government on their demands.

The protest, launched on July 25 under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, has grown into one of Jharkhand’s largest student-led movements in recent years. The protesters are seeking cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, an independent probe into alleged irregularities, and comprehensive reforms in the JPSC and JSSC.

The students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services PT exam and other exams along with a CBI investigation into irregularities.

Protesters at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium (ETV Bharat)

Soren said the government wishes to take the students' aspirations beyond Jaipal Singh Stadium. "Students from across the state can express their views and opinions on the issue. With strong and comprehensive reforms, we are moving forward with the aim of satisfying this curiosity of the children," he said.

While the student movement continues, the government's initiative for dialogue has yet to yield any concrete results. It is expected that talks will be held with the protesting student delegation by Friday evening. However, the ruling party is objecting to the inclusion of the former advocate general of the state in the delegation and is accusing the Opposition of politicizing the movement.

Meanwhile, various student groups on behalf of the protesters students have formed their own delegations for talks with the government.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Front initially formed a 11-member committee which has now been altered to include 10 members. The names of the committee members were sent to the government through the SDM. Meanwhile, the JLKM student organization and other student groups protesting at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium have also formed delegations for talks.