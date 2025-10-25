ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant From Odisha Found Dead In Hostel In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: A student from Odisha, preparing for NEET-UG was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hostel here on Saturday.

Jawahar Nagar police station officer Ram Laxman Gurjar said the deceased was identified as Roshan Kumar (24), a resident of Ganjam district in Odisha. He had arrived in Kota four months back to prepare for medical entrance exams with a group comprising his cousin and some friends.

Kumar and the others stayed at a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. He and his cousin and friends studied till late at night on Friday. However, Roshan did not open the door his room in the morning. His friends assumed he must be sleeping as he had been studying late at night.