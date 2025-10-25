NEET Aspirant From Odisha Found Dead In Hostel In Rajasthan's Kota
Roshan Kumar (24) had arrived in Kota four months back with a cousin and some friends to prepare for medical entrance exams.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 9:30 PM IST
Kota: A student from Odisha, preparing for NEET-UG was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hostel here on Saturday.
Jawahar Nagar police station officer Ram Laxman Gurjar said the deceased was identified as Roshan Kumar (24), a resident of Ganjam district in Odisha. He had arrived in Kota four months back to prepare for medical entrance exams with a group comprising his cousin and some friends.
Kumar and the others stayed at a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. He and his cousin and friends studied till late at night on Friday. However, Roshan did not open the door his room in the morning. His friends assumed he must be sleeping as he had been studying late at night.
But when Roshan did not come for lunch, his friends knocked on his door. When he did not respond, they informed the warden who opened the door with a duplicate key. As the students and the warden entered the room, they found Roshan lying face down on the bed.
The warden then informed the police which took Roshan to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police said Roshan's family has been informed of his demise.
Gurjar said Roshan had not gone to his native place on Diwali. "Only one student from his group had gone to his village while the rest stayed back," he said. Gurjar said the cause of death can be ascertained after the postmortem report is received. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
Also Read
Third-Year Medical Student Dies By Suicide In Kota After Performing Poorly In Exam