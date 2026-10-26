ETV Bharat / state

Student From Madhya Pradesh Preparing For JEE In Kota Dies By Suicide

Mukesh Meena, station house officer (SHO) of the Jawahar Nagar police station, said the incident took place on Sunday night at the paying guest (PG) accommodation where the 16-year-old victim from Shivpuri was staying.

He came to Kota this year for preparation, apart from his 11th grade studies. "On the day of the incident, he did not answer calls from his family, who got in touch with other students living at the PG. When they didn't get any response upon knocking on his door, they alerted the PG owners," Meena added.

When the police control room was informed, a team of personnel from the Jawahar Nagar police station was dispatched to the PG. When the police broke the door open, they found the student in a critical condition and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon examination.

Subsequently, his body has been shifted to the mortuary of the MBS Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted once the family members arrive.

The room of the PG has been sealed by the police for investigation, Meena said. "No suicide note or other relevant information has been found in the room so far, and the mobile phone of the deceased has not been found yet. Further action will be taken based on a formal complaint from the family upon their arrival," he added.

NEET Aspirant from Bihar Found Dead

In another case, a 19-year-old student from Bihar preparing for the NEET in Kota was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the washroom of a hostel in the Kunhadi area, police said on Monday.