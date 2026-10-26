Student From Madhya Pradesh Preparing For JEE In Kota Dies By Suicide
His family informed other boarders after he failed to answer calls. He was rescued in an unconscious state from a PG accommodation, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Kota: A student from Madhya Pradesh preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly died by suicide, police said on Monday.
Mukesh Meena, station house officer (SHO) of the Jawahar Nagar police station, said the incident took place on Sunday night at the paying guest (PG) accommodation where the 16-year-old victim from Shivpuri was staying.
He came to Kota this year for preparation, apart from his 11th grade studies. "On the day of the incident, he did not answer calls from his family, who got in touch with other students living at the PG. When they didn't get any response upon knocking on his door, they alerted the PG owners," Meena added.
When the police control room was informed, a team of personnel from the Jawahar Nagar police station was dispatched to the PG. When the police broke the door open, they found the student in a critical condition and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon examination.
Subsequently, his body has been shifted to the mortuary of the MBS Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted once the family members arrive.
The room of the PG has been sealed by the police for investigation, Meena said. "No suicide note or other relevant information has been found in the room so far, and the mobile phone of the deceased has not been found yet. Further action will be taken based on a formal complaint from the family upon their arrival," he added.
NEET Aspirant from Bihar Found Dead
In another case, a 19-year-old student from Bihar preparing for the NEET in Kota was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the washroom of a hostel in the Kunhadi area, police said on Monday.
Upon finding him unconscious, the hostel manager, his cousin, and other boarders rushed him to a hospital for treatment, where he passed away. The body has been handed over to his family following a post-mortem.
Kunhadi police station house officer (SHO) Devesh Bhardwaj stated the deceased has been identified as Gautam Kumar of Darbhanga.
"The circumstances surrounding the death appear suspicious as he had not attended coaching classes on October 24. His cousin, Vineet Kumar, who is also in Kota for coaching, reached the hostel on Sunday after Gautam didn't answer his phone calls. Finding the door locked from the inside, Vineet called out but got no response," he said.
Bhardwaj added that when Vineet, the hostel manager, and others looked through a window, they found Gautam lying unconscious in the bathroom. He was admitted to MBS Hospital for treatment. However, he died a few hours later on Sunday afternoon.
While the victim's family initially alleged negligence on the part of the hostel manager, they did not add it to their formal complaint to the police.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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