Student Drowns In Noida Construction Pit, Second Such Accident After Yuvraj Mehta
The student had gone to the abandoned construction site for a picnic with three friends after his exams, when he decided to take a bath.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Months after software engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowned in a water-filled pit in Greater Noida, a young man drowned in another open pit under Sector 126 police station in Noida on Wednesday.
The incident caused widespread panic at the scene. Police and NDRF teams arrived immediately and brought out the young man. Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saad Mian Khan also arrived at the scene.
According to reports, Harshit Bhatt, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, had gone to an abandoned construction site near Supernova apartments for a picnic with three friends after their exams. He was a final year student of Amity School of Physical Education under Amity University, whose campus is nearby.
During the trip, Harshit plunged into a deep pit nearby that was filled with water, to take a bath, but disappeared into the pit. Seeing him drown caused a stir.
Upon receiving information, police from Sector 126 police station and DCP Saad Mian Khan arrived at the spot. With the help of local divers, Harshit was pulled out and immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police are currently investigating all aspects of the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
DCP Khan later said that after their exams, four students of Amity University had gone to have a picnic at the abandoned construction site near the Supernova apartments. "While partying, one student, Harshit Bhatt, dived into the nearby pool of water to bathe. While bathing, he suddenly began drowning. His companions called Dial 112, prompting Police Response Vehicle (PRV) personnel and Sector 126 police to arrange for local divers after arriving at the scene. Bhatt was rescued and taken to hospital, but doctors there declared him dead. His companions, who had entered the water to try rescue Bhatt, have also been safely rescued and are in normal condition. All aspects of the incident are being investigated."
Also Read: