ETV Bharat / state

Student Drowns In Noida Construction Pit, Second Such Accident After Yuvraj Mehta

Police and rescue teams at the spot ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Noida: Months after software engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowned in a water-filled pit in Greater Noida, a young man drowned in another open pit under Sector 126 police station in Noida on Wednesday. The incident caused widespread panic at the scene. Police and NDRF teams arrived immediately and brought out the young man. Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saad Mian Khan also arrived at the scene. According to reports, Harshit Bhatt, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, had gone to an abandoned construction site near Supernova apartments for a picnic with three friends after their exams. He was a final year student of Amity School of Physical Education under Amity University, whose campus is nearby.