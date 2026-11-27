Student Dies While Making Social Media Reels In Odisha's Ganjam
The deceased, who was preparing for NEET, had been to a waterfall in Digapahandi block and fell into deep water, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Berhampur: A student died after falling into deep water at a waterfall while making a social media reel near Magaramanala on B Turubudi-Bankeswari road under Digapahandi police station of Ganjam district in Odisha.
The deceased, identified as Om Sai Shankar Panda of Berhampur was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination (NEET) at a private coaching centre in Berhampur. The incident occurred at Magurama Nala (a waterfall) located on the top of a hill in B Turubudi panchayat under Digapahandi block of the district.
Police said Panda slipped into deep water while filming a reel/video with a female friend, leading to his drowning. Panda's female friend who was filming him while he was bathing is suspected to have fled the spot after the incident.
Berhampur Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar said, "The police have registered a case of unnatural death and the family of the deceased has been informed about the incident". He said the SDPO of Chikiti had been to the incident spot to question people regarding the incident. "As of now no complaint has been filed with the police regarding the incident," he said.
Sonkar said according to a local who first reached the spot after the incident, Panda's female friend was afraid and agitated. "We will question the deceased's friend who has been identified and record her statement," the SP said, adding Panda's body has been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of his death can only be ascertained after the report is received.
According to a local, Panda had arrived at the spot on a scooter. He said he saw Panda and his friend making videos and later the latter left the spot alone on the scooter. Personnel from Sankhemundi Fire Department retrieved Panda's body. Eyewitnesses said Panda's body had injury marks on the eyes and mouth.
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