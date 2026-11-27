ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies While Making Social Media Reels In Odisha's Ganjam

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: A student died after falling into deep water at a waterfall while making a social media reel near Magaramanala on B Turubudi-Bankeswari road under Digapahandi police station of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The deceased, identified as Om Sai Shankar Panda of Berhampur was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination (NEET) at a private coaching centre in Berhampur. The incident occurred at Magurama Nala (a waterfall) located on the top of a hill in B Turubudi panchayat under Digapahandi block of the district.

Police said Panda slipped into deep water while filming a reel/video with a female friend, leading to his drowning. Panda's female friend who was filming him while he was bathing is suspected to have fled the spot after the incident. Berhampur Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar said, "The police have registered a case of unnatural death and the family of the deceased has been informed about the incident". He said the SDPO of Chikiti had been to the incident spot to question people regarding the incident. "As of now no complaint has been filed with the police regarding the incident," he said. Fire personnel at the spot where the incident occurred (ETV Bharat)