Student Dies Of Food Poisoning In A Tribal Ashram School In Amravati
After students developed nausea and vomiting, they were sent back to their remote villages instead of being hospitalised.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Amravati: A Student is reported to have died after being food-poisoned in a tribal ashram school, within Maharshi Public School in Amravati. The incident has caused a stir among parents as they are concerned about the safety of their children.
Food poisoning was reported after students at the tribal ashram school suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. Seven students fell seriously ill, and Rajesh Bethekar, a Class 11 student, even died of food poisoning; his cousin, Ramprasad, is in a critical condition.
School sent back students to their villages
Students from the tribal ashram school began showing signs of food poisoning as seven of them had developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. As the number of sick students rose, on August 14, the school administration arranged to send them home instead of admitting them to a hospital for treatment. Rajesh Bethekar was also sent back to his village in Karanjkheda, which is in Chikhaldara taluka. However, instead of getting adequate treatment and hydration, his condition was ignored, and he worsened. Unfortunately, he died in the early hours of August 16.
Two are undergoing treatment at Churni Hospital.
Meanwhile, five students are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the Rajapeth area. Although government rules require these students to be admitted to a government hospital, their admission to a private facility has raised suspicions among parents regarding the school's actions.
Demand for inquiry
There are calls for an impartial inquiry into the incident and strict action against those responsible, as the Maharshi Public School administration washed its hands of the matter by sending these children to their villages, which are in remote areas of Melghat.
Parents and families are immensely angry with the ashram school authorities for shirking their responsibility and risking the lives of their children. Demands are mounting for action against the Maharshi school administration.
After repeated complaints by parents and a demand for an inquiry, the Tribal Development Department has now initiated an inquiry into this incident. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Tribal Development Department has directed officials to obtain a report from the Maharshi Public School administration.
Consequently, both parents and students are keenly awaiting the findings of the inquiry. "This is a very serious matter. It is alarming that tribal students fell ill at Amravati's Maharshi School and were sent directly to their villages instead of receiving proper medical treatment. Strict action must be taken against those found guilty. I am personally monitoring the situation, as this is a matter of grave concern," said Balwant Wankhade, Member of Parliament from Amravati.
Tribal Department officials directed to visit Rajesh's village
"Rajesh Bethekar, a student enrolled in the tribal ashram school section of Maharshi Public School under the 'Namankit' scheme, has passed away. He was a resident of Kajalkhed in Chikhaldara Taluka. The Integrated Tribal Development Project Officer is directed to visit his village, meet the family, and complete the necessary formalities and actions immediately in accordance with government directives," said Mamta Vidhale, Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Development Department.
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