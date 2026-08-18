ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies Of Food Poisoning In A Tribal Ashram School In Amravati

A student dies of food poisoning in a tribal ashram school in Amravati. Other five students are undergoing treatment in a hosital ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati: A Student is reported to have died after being food-poisoned in a tribal ashram school, within Maharshi Public School in Amravati. The incident has caused a stir among parents as they are concerned about the safety of their children.

Food poisoning was reported after students at the tribal ashram school suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. Seven students fell seriously ill, and Rajesh Bethekar, a Class 11 student, even died of food poisoning; his cousin, Ramprasad, is in a critical condition.

School sent back students to their villages

Students from the tribal ashram school began showing signs of food poisoning as seven of them had developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. As the number of sick students rose, on August 14, the school administration arranged to send them home instead of admitting them to a hospital for treatment. Rajesh Bethekar was also sent back to his village in Karanjkheda, which is in Chikhaldara taluka. However, instead of getting adequate treatment and hydration, his condition was ignored, and he worsened. Unfortunately, he died in the early hours of August 16.

A student dies of food poisoning in a tribal ashram school in Amravati (ETV Bharat)

Two are undergoing treatment at Churni Hospital.

Meanwhile, five students are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the Rajapeth area. Although government rules require these students to be admitted to a government hospital, their admission to a private facility has raised suspicions among parents regarding the school's actions.