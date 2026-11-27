Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota; Police Begin Probe
Police have begun investigation after a student died by suicide at Old Jawahar Nagar in Kota.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Manish Gautam
Kota: A student allegedly died by suicide on Friday morning in Kota, prompting the police to begin a probe.
The student, a 22-year-old native of Itawa, had come to visit his friends at a hostel in Old Jawahar Nagar, where he took his own life. He was rushed to the New Hospital attached to the Medical College, where he died during treatment. Earlier, eight coaching students died by suicide in Kota this year.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramsagar Bairwa of the Jawahar Nagar Police Station said that they had received information about the incident at 7 am, following which the youth was shifted to the hospital, where he died during treatment.
“The police arranged for an ambulance to transport the student to the New Hospital. He had sustained severe fractures in his legs and injuries to other parts of his body. The body has been moved to the mortuary, and the student's family has been informed about the incident,” said Bairwa.
After being treated in the emergency department, the student was declared dead about two hours later, at 9 am.
Bairwa said that the student's family arrived in Kota after being informed about the incident and that the process to conduct the post-mortem has been initiated. The student's cousin has said that he had appeared in the NEET examination.
ASI Ramsagar said that the reason behind the death remains unknown and the student was not in a condition to provide a statement while being taken to the hospital. The student was not staying in the hostel and had come only to meet friends.
At the time of the incident, neither the hostel manager nor the owner was present at the site of the suicide.
Meanwhile, the family members, who arrived at the mortuary, remained inconsolable. The deceased student’s father is a teacher.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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