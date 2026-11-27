ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota; Police Begin Probe

The student, a 22-year-old native of Itawa, had come to visit his friends at a hostel in Old Jawahar Nagar, where he took his own life. He was rushed to the New Hospital attached to the Medical College, where he died during treatment. Earlier, eight coaching students died by suicide in Kota this year.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramsagar Bairwa of the Jawahar Nagar Police Station said that they had received information about the incident at 7 am, following which the youth was shifted to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

“The police arranged for an ambulance to transport the student to the New Hospital. He had sustained severe fractures in his legs and injuries to other parts of his body. The body has been moved to the mortuary, and the student's family has been informed about the incident,” said Bairwa.

After being treated in the emergency department, the student was declared dead about two hours later, at 9 am.

Bairwa said that the student's family arrived in Kota after being informed about the incident and that the process to conduct the post-mortem has been initiated. The student's cousin has said that he had appeared in the NEET examination.