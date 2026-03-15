ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's MCB

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: A student allegedly died by suicide at a hostel at Katgodi in Korea of Chhattisgarh.

Police said the deceased, before taking the extreme step, had spoken to his father on phone. The deceased's father, while trying to reason with his son, had said he would arrive at the hostel to pick him up on Sunday morning. But the student took his own life on Saturday night plunging his family and the hostel staff and inmates in shock.

The family of the deceased said he was good at studies and sports. They alleged that the deceased had been home during Holi and told his parents that the hostel superintendent and another staff were forcing him to withdraw the prize money of approximately Rs 1 lakh he had won in a football tournament, from the bank.

According to the family, the deceased claimed that the prize money belonged to the team and insisted it be used to purchase sports equipment.

The family further alleged that the hostel management was upset with him over the issue. They said the deceased had been vocal about some issues concerning the hostel. "He had even been to the Collectorate with a complaint. On learning of this, the hostel superintendent expressed his displeasure and threatened to make a list of students who had been complaining about irregularities in the hostel and disqualify them," said a family member of the deceased.