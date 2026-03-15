Student Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's MCB
The deceased's family alleged he was being forced by the hostel management to withdraw Rs 1 lakh his team had won in a football tournament.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: A student allegedly died by suicide at a hostel at Katgodi in Korea of Chhattisgarh.
Police said the deceased, before taking the extreme step, had spoken to his father on phone. The deceased's father, while trying to reason with his son, had said he would arrive at the hostel to pick him up on Sunday morning. But the student took his own life on Saturday night plunging his family and the hostel staff and inmates in shock.
The family of the deceased said he was good at studies and sports. They alleged that the deceased had been home during Holi and told his parents that the hostel superintendent and another staff were forcing him to withdraw the prize money of approximately Rs 1 lakh he had won in a football tournament, from the bank.
According to the family, the deceased claimed that the prize money belonged to the team and insisted it be used to purchase sports equipment.
The family further alleged that the hostel management was upset with him over the issue. They said the deceased had been vocal about some issues concerning the hostel. "He had even been to the Collectorate with a complaint. On learning of this, the hostel superintendent expressed his displeasure and threatened to make a list of students who had been complaining about irregularities in the hostel and disqualify them," said a family member of the deceased.
"My brother was good at studies and sports. His team had won a prize of nearly Rs 1 lakh in a football game. Some people wanted to extort the prize money from him. He had even complained about deficiencies in his hostel and the hostel management was irked over this," said the deceased's brother.
Sonhat SDM Ansul Verma arrived at the hostel after the incident and spent several hours speaking to the inmates. Preliminary information suggests that deceased had become somewhat withdrawn since returning home after Holi holidays. However, the administration maintains that the matter is sensitive and investigation is on.
"We have spoken to the students. It would be premature to comment on the matter. We are looking into every aspect of the sensitive matter," Verma said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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