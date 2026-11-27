Student Dies By Suicide At Residential School Hostel In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada; Second Incident In 9 Months
The student was found dead in his hostel room, and the police have begun investigation in the matter.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Dantewada: A student allegedly died by suicide on Thursday evening at the hostel of a residential school in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
The incident occurred at the hostel of “Chhu Lo Aasman” (Reach for the Sky) residential school, which is run by the district administration in Balood.
The student was found dead in his hostel room, and after receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation. This is the second case in nine months, with a similar incident reported at the facility in March this year.
The 12th-grade student, Roshni Kurram, a resident of Shyamgiri village in the Kuakonda block, was found dead in his hostel room (Room No. 1) at the residential school. He was found hanging in his room by his fellow students on their return to the hostel from the school in the evening. Shocked by the sight, they immediately alerted the management.
"Yesterday evening, a 12th-grade student died by suicide. The police are investigating the matter. A similar incident had taken place in March," said District Education Officer Pramod Thakur.
Earlier, after receiving the information, senior officials including Thakur, in-charge tehsildar B.R. Dhankar, RGM District Mission Coordinator (DMC) Harish Gautam, and Assistant Project Coordinator Rajendra Pade arrived at the site. Later, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Dhananjay Sinha, who was accompanied by his team, also reached at the location, and the police have begun an investigation.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandra Mohan has ordered an investigation into the case. A police team questioned the hostel superintendent and the students, as well as the students' parents, to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.
Preliminary information suggests that the student had been skipping school for some time and used to stay in the hostel. The school management had recently issued a notice to him seeking an explanation regarding irregular attendance. On the day of the incident, the student had, however, attended the school during the morning shift and returned to the hostel at 12 pm for lunch. He did not return to the school for the afternoon session and was later found dead.
Earlier, after the notice, the student had remained deeply distressed and had been looking to discontinue his studies at the institute and pursue his education elsewhere. The police did not find any suicide note at the scene, and the reason behind the death remains unclear.
However, the student's father has alleged that his son was assaulted by the hostel staff. He alleged that he had been severely beaten previously as well. "He was beaten severely last time too, and then they called us and told us to come and take our son away," said the child's father.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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