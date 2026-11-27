ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies By Suicide At Residential School Hostel In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada; Second Incident In 9 Months

Dantewada: A student allegedly died by suicide on Thursday evening at the hostel of a residential school in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

The incident occurred at the hostel of “Chhu Lo Aasman” (Reach for the Sky) residential school, which is run by the district administration in Balood.

The student was found dead in his hostel room, and after receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation. This is the second case in nine months, with a similar incident reported at the facility in March this year.

The 12th-grade student, Roshni Kurram, a resident of Shyamgiri village in the Kuakonda block, was found dead in his hostel room (Room No. 1) at the residential school. He was found hanging in his room by his fellow students on their return to the hostel from the school in the evening. Shocked by the sight, they immediately alerted the management.

"Yesterday evening, a 12th-grade student died by suicide. The police are investigating the matter. A similar incident had taken place in March," said District Education Officer Pramod Thakur.

Earlier, after receiving the information, senior officials including Thakur, in-charge tehsildar B.R. Dhankar, RGM District Mission Coordinator (DMC) Harish Gautam, and Assistant Project Coordinator Rajendra Pade arrived at the site. Later, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Dhananjay Sinha, who was accompanied by his team, also reached at the location, and the police have begun an investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandra Mohan has ordered an investigation into the case. A police team questioned the hostel superintendent and the students, as well as the students' parents, to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.