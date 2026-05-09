Telangana Student Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances At IIT Patna
The fourth-year student had travelled from Mumbai for a farewell event at the IIT campus when the death occurred.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Patna: A student from Telangana died on Saturday at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Patna.
The body was discovered under suspicious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Harshit Patnaik, a native of Telangana. The fourth-year student had travelled from Mumbai for a farewell event at the IIT campus. The exact cause of death remains unclear as of now.
According to sources, on Saturday morning, the body of the young man was spotted in a ground adjacent to the boys' hostel at the campus. He is reported to have died after stepping out of his hostel in the morning. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds occurred yesterday evening, due to which the campus remained waterlogged, and power lines were snapped at various spots.
Following the incident, a team from the local administration reached the site and has initiated an investigation. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also arrived at the scene. No official statement has been issued by any IIT administrative official so far.
Confirming the incident, Patna West City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that the IIT administration had reported the discovery of a young man's body on the campus. "Following this, a police team and an FSL team were rushed to the scene. The circumstances leading to the young man's death have not yet been ascertained," said the official.
According to the police official, the young man's body is being sent for a post-mortem examination. "The post-mortem report is expected to reveal the cause of death. The police are actively investigating the matter," officials said.
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