ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Student Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances At IIT Patna

Patna: A student from Telangana died on Saturday at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Patna.

The body was discovered under suspicious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Harshit Patnaik, a native of Telangana. The fourth-year student had travelled from Mumbai for a farewell event at the IIT campus. The exact cause of death remains unclear as of now.

According to sources, on Saturday morning, the body of the young man was spotted in a ground adjacent to the boys' hostel at the campus. He is reported to have died after stepping out of his hostel in the morning. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds occurred yesterday evening, due to which the campus remained waterlogged, and power lines were snapped at various spots.