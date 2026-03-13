First-Year B.Tech Student Found Dead In IIT Delhi Campus Apartment
IIT Delhi administration urged students who may be experiencing mental distress to seek help from the institute’s counselling services.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
New Delhi: A first-year B.Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has died in an alleged suicide on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Harshit Swami, a first-year student of Civil Engineering. The institute informed students and faculty about the incident through an official email.
According to an email issued by the Dean of Student Affairs, the student, was residing at the New Vindhyachal Apartments within the campus. Police have taken custody of the body and initiated further legal procedures. Family members have also reached Delhi.
Police said that on March 12, at around 8:35 am, a PCR call was received at Kishangarh police station regarding an IIT Delhi student. When officials reached the New Vindhyachal Apartments on the campus, they found the first-year student hanging from a ceiling fan. Doctors at the IIT Delhi Hospital examined him and declared him “brought dead.”
During the preliminary investigation, police learned that the student had been living in the apartment with his mother. She had left for her native place on March 10 and had last spoken to him over the phone around 11 pm on March 11. When the student did not respond to calls the next morning, another resident checked the room. With the help of security staff, the door was opened, and the student was found dead.
Police said that a crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene. No suicide note was found. The student’s father’s statement has been recorded, and he did not express any suspicion of foul play. The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem and was later handed over to the family. Police said further investigation is underway.
The institute administration said a condolence meeting will soon be organised for students and faculty members. It also urged students who may be experiencing mental distress to seek help from the institute’s counselling services.
Similar incidents have been reported earlier at IIT Delhi. In 2024, a 24-year-old MTech student, Sanjay Nerkar, died in an incident. In 2023, a fourth-year student, Ayush, died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Udayagiri Hostel. Ayush was a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and no suicide note was found in that case either.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Read More: