ETV Bharat / state

First-Year B.Tech Student Found Dead In IIT Delhi Campus Apartment

New Delhi: A first-year B.Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has died in an alleged suicide on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Harshit Swami, a first-year student of Civil Engineering. The institute informed students and faculty about the incident through an official email.

According to an email issued by the Dean of Student Affairs, the student, was residing at the New Vindhyachal Apartments within the campus. Police have taken custody of the body and initiated further legal procedures. Family members have also reached Delhi.

Police said that on March 12, at around 8:35 am, a PCR call was received at Kishangarh police station regarding an IIT Delhi student. When officials reached the New Vindhyachal Apartments on the campus, they found the first-year student hanging from a ceiling fan. Doctors at the IIT Delhi Hospital examined him and declared him “brought dead.”

During the preliminary investigation, police learned that the student had been living in the apartment with his mother. She had left for her native place on March 10 and had last spoken to him over the phone around 11 pm on March 11. When the student did not respond to calls the next morning, another resident checked the room. With the help of security staff, the door was opened, and the student was found dead.