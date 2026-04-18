Student Dies After Javelin Stick Hit Him During Sports Practice In Uttarakhand
A 20-year-old student died after being accidentally struck by a javelin during sports practice at Government Polytechnic College in Champawat, Uttarakhand.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Champawat: A 20-year-old student died in the Champawat district of Uttarakhand on Saturday when a javelin stick hit him during a sports practice at Government Polytechnic College.
The incident took place around 8 am at the Goralchaud ground, where the college was hosting its annual sports competitions. Students were practising for various events, including football and javelin throw.
Somendra Singh Bohra, a second-year student from Machhiad village in Reetha Sahib, was playing football when a javelin thrown by another student accidentally struck him near his shoulder, close to the neck. “Bohra was immediately rushed to the District Hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examining his injuries,” officials said.
Chief Medical Officer Dr HS Hyanki said the injury was severe, causing excessive bleeding and likely disrupting his oxygen supply, which led to his death.
Somendra was residing with his paternal aunt in Champawat while pursuing his studies. His father, Bhupal Singh Bohra, who works in Gujarat, was informed of the incident and has since travelled to Champawat. “We have sent the student’s body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The sports practice session was reportedly conducted under the supervision of the college administration; however, attempts to reach the college principal, Vinay Sharma, for comment were unsuccessful,” said police.
The student community at the college are grieving the untimely loss of their fellow student.
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