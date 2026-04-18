ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies After Javelin Stick Hit Him During Sports Practice In Uttarakhand

Champawat: A 20-year-old student died in the Champawat district of Uttarakhand on Saturday when a javelin stick hit him during a sports practice at Government Polytechnic College.

The incident took place around 8 am at the Goralchaud ground, where the college was hosting its annual sports competitions. Students were practising for various events, including football and javelin throw.

Somendra Singh Bohra, a second-year student from Machhiad village in Reetha Sahib, was playing football when a javelin thrown by another student accidentally struck him near his shoulder, close to the neck. “Bohra was immediately rushed to the District Hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examining his injuries,” officials said.