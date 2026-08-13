Student Dies After Falling From Roof Of Nalanda Complex In IIT Kharagpur
The deceased, Ankit Sharma was resident of Rajasthan. Although he was rescued and rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead, reports Sunil Das.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Kharagpur: A 18-year-old second year Mechanical Engineering students of IIT, Kharagpur died after falling from the roof of the Nalanda Complex on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Ankit Sharma, a resident of Rajasthan. Although Ankit was rescued in a critically injured state and rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. It remains unclear how he fell from the roof—whether it was an accident or due to other reasons. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
According to police sources, Ankit was found lying near the Nalanda Complex in the afternoon. Security personnel rescued him and took him to the hospital. His body has since been sent for postmortem.
Bushra Bano, Additional Superintendent of Police (Kharagpur Division), stated, "Another student has died at IIT Kharagpur. He was a second-year Mechanical Engineering student. The body has been sent for an autopsy. Nothing can be said at this moment; the cause of death is being examined as part of the investigation."
IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty also stated that there is no clear understanding yet of how the incident occurred. He noted that, according to the initial assessment by security personnel, Ankit had fallen near the classroom complex. Describing the incident as "extremely tragic and shocking," he mentioned that no clear leads or connections have been found so far. The details regarding the cause of the incident will emerge through the police investigation.
Meanwhile, Ankit's death has once again raised questions regarding repeated such incidents at IIT Kharagpur. The unnatural deaths of several students on campus in recent years have sparked concerns. A short while ago, a professor at the institute had died under unusual circumstances.
The institute has announced several initiatives aimed at preventing student deaths. After assuming office, Chakraborty introduced measures—including the 'Setu' app—to enhance direct communication with students.
Arrangements have also been made to listen to students' concerns, engage in discussions with them, and provide necessary counseling. Yet, questions are being raised again following the death of another student—does this imply that the existing measures are insufficient? The issue of what further steps are needed to ensure student safety and address mental stress on campus has also come to the fore.
However, the police are not yet ready to draw any conclusions regarding the cause of Ankit's death. Investigators have stated that further action will be determined based on the postmortem report and other findings from the investigation.
Also Read
IIT Kharagpur Assistant Professor Found Dead In Campus Quarters; Police Launch Investigation