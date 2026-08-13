ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies After Falling From Roof Of Nalanda Complex In IIT Kharagpur

Kharagpur: A 18-year-old second year Mechanical Engineering students of IIT, Kharagpur died after falling from the roof of the Nalanda Complex on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Sharma, a resident of Rajasthan. Although Ankit was rescued in a critically injured state and rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. It remains unclear how he fell from the roof—whether it was an accident or due to other reasons. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to police sources, Ankit was found lying near the Nalanda Complex in the afternoon. Security personnel rescued him and took him to the hospital. His body has since been sent for postmortem.

Bushra Bano, Additional Superintendent of Police (Kharagpur Division), stated, "Another student has died at IIT Kharagpur. He was a second-year Mechanical Engineering student. The body has been sent for an autopsy. Nothing can be said at this moment; the cause of death is being examined as part of the investigation."

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty also stated that there is no clear understanding yet of how the incident occurred. He noted that, according to the initial assessment by security personnel, Ankit had fallen near the classroom complex. Describing the incident as "extremely tragic and shocking," he mentioned that no clear leads or connections have been found so far. The details regarding the cause of the incident will emerge through the police investigation.