Student Dies After Building Pillar Collapse In Karnataka's Tumakuru
The child died after a weak pillar of a dairy building collapsed on him in Tumakuru district, while two other children suffered minor injuries.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Tumakuru: A schoolboy died on the spot after a building pillar suddenly collapsed in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, police officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Belagihalli village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of the district.
The deceased boy has been identified as a fourth-grade student of the village’s Government Higher Primary School. Two other students who were present at the spot escaped with minor injuries, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Raghuchandra told ETV Bharat.
“There are three pillars in the dairy building, one of which was not strong. A garland was tied to it. Three children had gone to play with a rope tied to the garland. Suddenly, the pillar, which was not strong, collapsed, and a student died on the spot,” he said.
The child was playing near the Nandini Dairy building close to the school when a pillar collapsed and fell on his head. The heavy pillar caused severe injuries, and the child died on the spot.
The DDPI said the Tahsildar and the Education Department have jointly filed a complaint with the Chikkanayakanahalli Police Station in connection with the incident.
Soon after the incident came to light, the Tahsildar and police visited the spot and conducted an investigation. Former minister Madhuswamy also visited the site and took stock of the situation.
A case has been registered at the Chikkanayakanahalli Police Station. The incident is suspected to have occurred due to a lack of maintenance of the building.
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