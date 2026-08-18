ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies After Building Pillar Collapse In Karnataka's Tumakuru

Tumakuru: A schoolboy died on the spot after a building pillar suddenly collapsed in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, police officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Belagihalli village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of the district.

The deceased boy has been identified as a fourth-grade student of the village’s Government Higher Primary School. Two other students who were present at the spot escaped with minor injuries, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Raghuchandra told ETV Bharat.

“There are three pillars in the dairy building, one of which was not strong. A garland was tied to it. Three children had gone to play with a rope tied to the garland. Suddenly, the pillar, which was not strong, collapsed, and a student died on the spot,” he said.

The child was playing near the Nandini Dairy building close to the school when a pillar collapsed and fell on his head. The heavy pillar caused severe injuries, and the child died on the spot.