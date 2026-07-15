ETV Bharat / state

Class IX Girl Student Dies After Falling Ill In Jharkhand's Gumla; Family Alleges Medical Negligence At CHC

Gumla: A Class IX student died in Jharkhand's Gumla district after falling seriously ill, with her family alleging negligence by officials at the Chainpur Community Health Centre (CHC) contributed to the tragedy.

The deceased was identified as Shivani Kumari (15), daughter of Rajkumar Lohra, a resident of Premnagar in Chainpur block. According to her family, Shivani was preparing to leave for school on Tuesday morning when she suddenly complained of a severe headache and began vomiting repeatedly.

Alarmed by her condition, family members rushed her to the Chainpur CHC for treatment. However, relatives alleged that the teenager was referred to a higher medical facility without receiving adequate examination or emergency treatment at the hospital.

The family further claimed that when Shivani's condition worsened, they requested an ambulance to shift her to Ranchi for specialised treatment, but were informed that the ambulance was not operational. They alleged that they waited for nearly two hours at the hospital before arranging a private pickup vehicle to transport her.