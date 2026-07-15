Class IX Girl Student Dies After Falling Ill In Jharkhand's Gumla; Family Alleges Medical Negligence At CHC
Relatives alleged that the teenager was referred to a higher medical facility without receiving adequate examination or emergency treatment at the hospital.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Gumla: A Class IX student died in Jharkhand's Gumla district after falling seriously ill, with her family alleging negligence by officials at the Chainpur Community Health Centre (CHC) contributed to the tragedy.
The deceased was identified as Shivani Kumari (15), daughter of Rajkumar Lohra, a resident of Premnagar in Chainpur block. According to her family, Shivani was preparing to leave for school on Tuesday morning when she suddenly complained of a severe headache and began vomiting repeatedly.
Alarmed by her condition, family members rushed her to the Chainpur CHC for treatment. However, relatives alleged that the teenager was referred to a higher medical facility without receiving adequate examination or emergency treatment at the hospital.
The family further claimed that when Shivani's condition worsened, they requested an ambulance to shift her to Ranchi for specialised treatment, but were informed that the ambulance was not operational. They alleged that they waited for nearly two hours at the hospital before arranging a private pickup vehicle to transport her.
Relatives also alleged that no oxygen support was provided during the transfer despite Shivani's critical condition.
She was first taken to the Gumla Sadar Hospital, where doctors reportedly referred her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for advanced treatment. However, Shivani died on the way before reaching the hospital.
"We lost our daughter because of negligence at the hospital. No ambulance was available, and no oxygen support was arranged," her mother, Rajmuni Devi, alleged.
Gumla Civil Surgeon Shambhu Chaudhary said the matter would be investigated. He added that the state's 108 ambulance service is operated separately under the Jharkhand state government.
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