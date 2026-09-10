ETV Bharat / state

Student Critically Injured After 50-Foot Fall From Historic Prithviraj Chauhan Fort In Haryana's Hansi

The injured girl being taken to hospital room. ( ETV Bharat )

Hansdi: A student was critically injured after falling down a gorge about 50 feet deep from Prithviraj Chauhan Fort in Haryana's Hansi, police said.

The injured girl, identified as Anjali, hailing from Sokhi village, fell from the monument when she lost her balance during a visit to the historical place.

On receiving information about the mishap, a home guard jawan named Rajesh, posted at the Kila Bazaar police station, along with an army jawan and another person, reached the spot for rescue.

"A young boy told me that a girl had fallen from the fort. Looking from the top, we spotted the girl about 50 feet down and rescued her and took her up about 30 feet," said Rajesh.