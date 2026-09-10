Student Critically Injured After 50-Foot Fall From Historic Prithviraj Chauhan Fort In Haryana's Hansi
The injured girl, identified as Anjali, fell from the monument when she lost her balance during a visit to the historical place.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:56 AM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2026 at 4:23 AM IST
Hansdi: A student was critically injured after falling down a gorge about 50 feet deep from Prithviraj Chauhan Fort in Haryana's Hansi, police said.
The injured girl, identified as Anjali, hailing from Sokhi village, fell from the monument when she lost her balance during a visit to the historical place.
On receiving information about the mishap, a home guard jawan named Rajesh, posted at the Kila Bazaar police station, along with an army jawan and another person, reached the spot for rescue.
"A young boy told me that a girl had fallen from the fort. Looking from the top, we spotted the girl about 50 feet down and rescued her and took her up about 30 feet," said Rajesh.
The Emergency 112 ambulance was informed, and the girl was rushed to the hospital. While lamenting the attitude of people at such an occasion, Rajesh also said that although about a hundred people had gathered there, not many came forward to render help but instead recorded videos.
Because of her critical condition, Anjali was provided basic first aid in the beginning and then sent to Hisar and further to Agroha, where she is presently being treated. The family members have been informed of the same.
A case is being filed by the police to determine the actual circumstances of the incident. According to Kila Outpost in-charge, Anil Kumar, the student is critically ill at Agroha.
According to the outpost in-charge, a case will be registered in accordance with the law once a formal complaint is received from the family. The police are actively investigating the circumstances of the accident and the reasons behind the student's fall.
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