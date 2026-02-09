Student Dies By Suicide In Bharatpur Hostel Four Days Before Class XII Board Exams
The student had been living in the Government Ambedkar Hostel for his studies for about two years. His father runs a hotel.
Bharatpur: A Class XII student, who lived in the Government Ambedkar Hostel in the Housing Board area of Bharatpur city, allegedly died by suicide, just four days before the board exams were about to begin.
The student had studied late into the night on Sunday before going to sleep in his room, but on Monday morning, the caretaker found him dead when he went to wake him for breakfast.
Even as the deceased student was being identified, the incident caused a stir in the hostel. It has been learnt that the student was preparing for Class XII board exams, which are scheduled to begin on February 12, and had been living and studying at the hostel for around two years.
Hostel superintendent Gaurav Saraswat said 14 students lived in the dormitory where the student resided. Since it was Sunday, most of the students had gone to their friends in other rooms. Even his cousin, who also lived in the same hostel, had gone to sleep in another room with friends, leaving the student alone in the hall at night.
He had dinner at around 8 PM on Sunday and continued studying until 10 PM. Around 6.30 AM on Monday morning, when the caretaker went to wake him up for breakfast, he found the hall door locked from inside.
After knocking for a long time and receiving no response, other students were called, and they broke down the door to enter, only to find the student had committed suicide. The police were immediately informed, and the arrived to take the body into custody, before sending it to the mortuary at RBM Hospital. The family was later informed. The student's father, Madho Singh, said he runs a hotel in Bharatpur. He has five children, and the deceased was his third.
Circle Officer Pankaj said the student had returned from home just a day earlier, adding that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide, though he promised that a post-mortem examination will be conducted, and due investigation carried out.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)