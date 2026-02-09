ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies By Suicide In Bharatpur Hostel Four Days Before Class XII Board Exams

Bharatpur: A Class XII student, who lived in the Government Ambedkar Hostel in the Housing Board area of ​​Bharatpur city, allegedly died by suicide, just four days before the board exams were about to begin.

The student had studied late into the night on Sunday before going to sleep in his room, but on Monday morning, the caretaker found him dead when he went to wake him for breakfast.

Even as the deceased student was being identified, the incident caused a stir in the hostel. It has been learnt that the student was preparing for Class XII board exams, which are scheduled to begin on February 12, and had been living and studying at the hostel for around two years.

Hostel superintendent Gaurav Saraswat said 14 students lived in the dormitory where the student resided. Since it was Sunday, most of the students had gone to their friends in other rooms. Even his cousin, who also lived in the same hostel, had gone to sleep in another room with friends, leaving the student alone in the hall at night.

He had dinner at around 8 PM on Sunday and continued studying until 10 PM. Around 6.30 AM on Monday morning, when the caretaker went to wake him up for breakfast, he found the hall door locked from inside.