Boy Beaten To Death Over Petty Issue In UP's Unnao, Police Claims He Died By Suicide

Unnao: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly killed for hurling abuses at a pet dog at Madau Kheda in Sadar Kotwali area of Unnao a few days back.

The family members of the victim, Hrithik, a student of Class IX, said he was returning from Bargadiya Baba temple near the village on October 17 when a pet dog barked at him at the door of one Vishambar Tripathi. Hrithik allegedly hurled abuses at the dog and enraged over this, a day later, Vishambar along with Aman and Abhishek beat him up. They also spat at him.

Hrithik returned home but a day later his health deteriorated following which he was admitted to Unnao District Hospital. He was referred to another hospital but died while being taken there, said the family members.

Circle Officer, City Deepak Yadav said on October 21, Hrithik's uncle Shravan filed a complaint in Kotwali Sadar against Vishambar, Aman and Abhishek. However, Yadav said Hrithik committed suicide. He said a case has been registered against the accused.