ETV Bharat / state

Student, 16, Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Uttarakhand, Rape Suspected

Rudraprayag: A 16-year-old girl, studying in the ninth grade in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, has given birth to a baby girl. Suspecting rape, police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, and are currently investigating the matter.

The family was reportedly unaware of the pregnancy of the 16-year-old minor. They had suspected she was suffering from appendicitis, because of which her family had taken her to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag for a checkup. However, when doctors examined the student, they were shocked to discover that she was pregnant. They then referred her to a higher centre, the Base Hospital at Srinagar.

After an ultrasound confirmed the pregnancy, the student gave birth to a baby girl. The hospital management immediately informed the Child Welfare Committee about the incident. On the direction of the Committee, the newborn baby was handed over to the Special Adoption Agency at Rudraprayag. Eleven days after the birth, the infant's naming ceremony was performed according to Hindu customs under the joint auspices of Probation Officer Dr Akhilesh Mishra, the Special Adoption Agency, the Child Welfare Committee, the One Stop Centre, and the Child Helpline.