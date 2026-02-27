Student, 16, Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Uttarakhand, Rape Suspected
Infant handed over to Special Adoption Agency in Rudraprayag, POCSO case registered against unknown accused.
Rudraprayag: A 16-year-old girl, studying in the ninth grade in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, has given birth to a baby girl. Suspecting rape, police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, and are currently investigating the matter.
The family was reportedly unaware of the pregnancy of the 16-year-old minor. They had suspected she was suffering from appendicitis, because of which her family had taken her to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag for a checkup. However, when doctors examined the student, they were shocked to discover that she was pregnant. They then referred her to a higher centre, the Base Hospital at Srinagar.
After an ultrasound confirmed the pregnancy, the student gave birth to a baby girl. The hospital management immediately informed the Child Welfare Committee about the incident. On the direction of the Committee, the newborn baby was handed over to the Special Adoption Agency at Rudraprayag. Eleven days after the birth, the infant's naming ceremony was performed according to Hindu customs under the joint auspices of Probation Officer Dr Akhilesh Mishra, the Special Adoption Agency, the Child Welfare Committee, the One Stop Centre, and the Child Helpline.
Puneet Chaukiyal, the manager at the Special Adoption Agency, said that the infant is currently safe under the agency's care. The legal adoption process will begin two months later through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) portal, operated by the Government of India.
The case is being treated with all seriousness due to the suspicion that the minor mother had been raped. So far, no concrete action has been taken to identify or track down the accused. According to sources, the student has not yet revealed the name of the alleged accused.
However, case has been registered under the POCSO Act against an unknown person, according to Ranjana Gairola, manager of the One Stop Centre, a government agency providing 24x7 integrated support to women affected by violence and distress. The matter has also been taken seriously at the administrative level, as it has become a topic of discussion in the district, with people's eyes now fixed on the next action the police and administration take.
