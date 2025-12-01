ETV Bharat / state

Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic For Over An Hour, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai Slams Government, Cops

Stuck in a traffic snarl on the heavily congested Rajkumar Samadhi Road on Sunday for over an hour while rushing to the airport to catch a flight to Delhi to attend the Parliament session, Rai took to his X handle to express his displeasure over what he called the 'worst traffic management'.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's 'notorious traffic' has hit the headlines once again. This time Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai faced the brunt of the never ending traffic congestion in the country's IT capital, forcing him to vent his anger against Bengaluru Police through social media.

Seated in his vehicle, Rai tried to reach out to Bengaluru police through multiple helplines provided to the public for assistance but in vain forcing him to call them "irresponsible and useless" and also attach a screenshot of his mobile phone call log as evidence. "They (police) don't even pick up phone calls. Here is the SS of my attempt to speak to them. None of them pick up my call. For the last hour we are stuck at the same place on Rajkumar Samadhi Road. I am going to miss the flight, tomorrow I have to attend a Parliament session," he said.

"Not a single policeman is seen around. These inefficient officers are enough to spoil the name and charm of this beautiful city. No doubt Bengaluru traffic has earned the reputation of most notorious traffic," he said tagging the Karnataka Chief Minister, Bengaluru city police and the joint commissioner of traffic police in his viral post.

This is not the first time the city's traffic has come in for criticism. In September, CEO of online tucking platform BlackBuck, Rajesh Yabaji, poured out his frustration on X over bad roads and unmanageable traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He had also threatened to move his office out of ORR, a major connecting road to Bengaluru's tech corridor stretching from K R Puram to the Central Silk Board Junction and has around 500 companies employing over nine lakh people.

"The average commuting hour for our colleagues to reach office has shot up to over an hour and a half one way," Rajesh said. More than the traffic issues, Rajesh seems to be upset with the government showing no intent to solve these problems. "There is no intent in sight to get these issues fixed. I am not seeing any of the changes coming in the next five years," Rajesh had said.

Rajesh's posts kicked off a debate on social media with a majority of netizens slamming the state government over its inaction to improve roads. Following the outcry, the government has asphalted most of the roads.