ETV Bharat / state

Stubble-Burning Incidents Drop By 79% Over 5 Years, Then Why Pollution Still Going Up In Delhi?

New Delhi: The number of recorded incidents of stubble-burning between September 1 and November 15 this year has declined by nearly 79 per cent compared to 2022. Despite this, on November 15, 2026, the contribution of biomass burning to Delhi’s pollution was recorded at 37.1 per cent — the highest among all sources of pollution.

Biomass includes not only stubble but also the burning of wood, cow-dung cakes, and other organic fuels. Therefore, this 37.1 per cent cannot be attributed exclusively to stubble burning. Emissions from vehicles accounted for 17.2 per cent.

In other words, even with a reduction in stubble-burning, smoke resulting from combustion remains the primary source of pollution in Delhi’s air. This raises a critical question: in the battle against pollution in Delhi, is it time to move beyond a singular focus on stubble-burning and instead address local pollution sources and the chemical processes occurring in the atmosphere with equal seriousness?

Over 1,56,000 Fire Incidents In Five Years

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) monitors stubble-burning incidents across several states via satellite from September 1 to November 30. According to data from the ICAR, a total of 1,56,597 fire incidents were recorded between September 15 and November 15, spanning the years 2022 to 2026, across seven states: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Among these, Punjab accounted for the highest number of incidents.

While 58,551 incidents were recorded in 2022, the number dropped to 12,443 by 2026 — a reduction of 46,108 incidents over five years. This represents a decline of approximately 78.7 per cent. Year-on-year comparisons also highlight this shift: incidents in 2023 were about 22.4 per cent lower than in 2022, followed by a 49.3 per cent decline in 2024 and a 25.6 per cent drop in 2025. In 2026, the total number of incidents was approximately 27.4 per cent lower than in 2025.

Over 94,000 Incidents In Punjab Over Five Years

A state-wise analysis of the data from the past five years reveals that Punjab leads in this regard. Between September 1 and November 15, from 2022 to 2026, a total of 94,838 stubble-burning incidents were recorded in Punjab alone. This is followed by 36,318 incidents in Madhya Pradesh, 10,218 in Uttar Pradesh, 8,071 in Rajasthan, and 6,902 in Haryana. In Delhi, a total of 31 incidents were recorded over these five years. Additionally, 219 cases were recorded in Uttarakhand in 2026.

Another key finding is that out of the 12,443 total incidents recorded in 2026, 5,972 occurred in Punjab. This means that Punjab alone accounts for approximately 48 per cent of the total incidents for that year. In Madhya Pradesh, 3,399 incidents were recorded, accounting for approximately 27.3 per cent of the total cases.

Together, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh account for about 75.3 per cent of the total incidents in 2026. A significant shift is also evident: in Punjab, the number of recorded incidents rose from 4,877 in 2025 to 5,972 in 2026 — an increase of about 22.4 per cent. Conversely, in Madhya Pradesh, the number of cases dropped from 6,534 to 3,399 while in Uttar Pradesh, it fell from 3,072 to 1,071.