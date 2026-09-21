Struggling For Funds To Treat Son With Rare Disease, Andhra Couple Loses Rs 84,000 To Fraudsters
Rithvik Joel, the 12-year-old son of Rokkam Rajesh and Prashanthi, has been confined to bed for the past five years due to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Ashwaraopeta: A boy from Ashwaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana has been suffering from a rare genetic disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), which has exacted a heavy financial burden on his parents for treatment, who have already spent beyond their means.
Compounding their misery, cybercriminals have exploited their precarity by duping them of Rs 84,000 under the guise of offering help.
The parents, Rokkam Rajesh and Prashanthi — originally from Ramannagudem in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district — had migrated to Ashwaraopeta six years ago to make a living through manual labour. Their 12-year-old son, Rithvik Joel, has been confined to his bed for the past five years due to the muscle-wasting disease.
The couple said they had already incurred a debt of Rs 15 lakh for his treatment. Doctors informed them that a specific injection for gene therapy, worth Rs 26 crore, is required to be imported from abroad.
However, unidentified individuals obtained the couple's phone number from a video posted on social media and claimed that they possessed a large amount of black money, from which they were willing to donate Rs 25 lakh to the needy family.
They then demanded a payment of Rs 84,000 to cover the expenses associated with transferring the funds. Consequently, Prashanthi pledged her own earrings and gold of her mother to raise Rs 40,000. She borrowed another Rs 50,000 and transferred Rs 84,000 to the phone number in multiple instalments.
After realising that they have been duped, the victims are now distraught, as the number from which they were contacted is no longer operational. Having no way out, they approached the local police on Sunday to file a formal complaint.
"I want to go to school and study, but my legs don't work. Doctors say I need expensive treatment to cure my condition. Please save me, sir!" Ritvik's plea is moving everyone to tears.
Rajesh and Prashanthi (Phone: 9392209990) are appealing to people for help to save their only son's life.
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