ETV Bharat / state

Struggling For Funds To Treat Son With Rare Disease, Andhra Couple Loses Rs 84,000 To Fraudsters

Ashwaraopeta: A boy from Ashwaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana has been suffering from a rare genetic disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), which has exacted a heavy financial burden on his parents for treatment, who have already spent beyond their means.

Compounding their misery, cybercriminals have exploited their precarity by duping them of Rs 84,000 under the guise of offering help.

The parents, Rokkam Rajesh and Prashanthi — originally from Ramannagudem in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district — had migrated to Ashwaraopeta six years ago to make a living through manual labour. Their 12-year-old son, Rithvik Joel, has been confined to his bed for the past five years due to the muscle-wasting disease.

The couple said they had already incurred a debt of Rs 15 lakh for his treatment. Doctors informed them that a specific injection for gene therapy, worth Rs 26 crore, is required to be imported from abroad.

However, unidentified individuals obtained the couple's phone number from a video posted on social media and claimed that they possessed a large amount of black money, from which they were willing to donate Rs 25 lakh to the needy family.