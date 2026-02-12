'Struggled A Lot To Reach Here': 24-Year-Old Thanya Nathan Set To Become Kerala's First Blind Woman Judge
Thanya Nathan studied law through Braille, secured first rank in the judicial service exam in the disability category and awaits appointment as Civil Judge.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
By Hemant Chandran
Kannur: "My journey was not easy at all. I have struggled a lot to reach here." These words by 24-year-old Thanya Nathan C tell the story of her perseverance and strong will to fight against all odds and fulfil her goal.
A native of Kannur in Kerala, Thanya recently secured first rank under the persons with benchmark disabilities category in the Civil Judge (Junior Division) examination of the Kerala Judicial Service. Awaiting her appointment letter, she is set to become Kerala's first blind woman judge.
Blind since birth, Thanya studied law using Braille and assistive technology. Her success comes in the wake of a 2025 Supreme Court judgement delivered by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, which allowed persons with disabilities to enter judicial services. The verdict opened new doors for aspiring candidates like Thanya.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Thanya said, "I am extremely happy about this achievement. My journey was not easy at all, and I have struggled a lot to reach here. The Supreme Court's ruling permitting visually impaired persons to appear for judicial exams changed everything for me."
"After that, I applied for the exam, but the process was still very challenging. This success is the result of hard work. The examination and interview process was completed in December 2025," she added.
Thanya began her education at a special school for the blind and later continued her studies in mainstream institutions. She completed her schooling at Parassinikadavu High School and Morazha Government Higher Secondary School.
Determined to study law, she cleared the entrance examination and went on to pursue her LLB at Kannur University, where she secured first rank in 2024. She was the only student with visual disability in her college.
After enrolling as an advocate, Thanya began practising under senior Lawyer K G Sunilkumar in Thaliparamba. Initially unsure about how to accommodate a visually impaired junior, Sunilkumar soon realised her exceptional abilities. He described her as sharp and deeply committed to the profession.
"After the shift from the IPC to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, even experienced lawyers get confused. But if you ask Thanya, she can recall sections instantly. She handles e-documents with ease and has appeared in court several times," he said.
Thanya said, "My senior advocate, K G Sunilkumar, was especially very supportive. His inclusive approach helped shape me, and other advocates in the office also encouraged me."
"Judicial officers appreciated my arguments in court, which gave me confidence. Above all, my family is my biggest strength, my parents and my elder sister stood by me at every step," she added.
Thanya's Colleagues laud her extraordinary memory and ability to recall legal provisions with ease, even after the transition from the Indian Penal Code to the BNS.
Preparing for the judicial service examination was not easy. Thanya studied independently, making detailed notes in Braille and using assistive technologies such as screen readers and dictation software. For the interview round, she sought guidance from senior legal professionals and confidently explained how she would handle judicial responsibilities using technology.
Thanya said she is aware of the challenges ahead but remains confident. "The appointment is currently in process, followed by one year of training at the Judicial Academy in Aluva. Posting will be done after the training," she said and hoped the court infrastructure will become more accessible in the future to ensure equal opportunities for all.
