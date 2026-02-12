ETV Bharat / state

'Struggled A Lot To Reach Here': 24-Year-Old Thanya Nathan Set To Become Kerala's First Blind Woman Judge

By Hemant Chandran

Kannur: "My journey was not easy at all. I have struggled a lot to reach here." These words by 24-year-old Thanya Nathan C tell the story of her perseverance and strong will to fight against all odds and fulfil her goal.

A native of Kannur in Kerala, Thanya recently secured first rank under the persons with benchmark disabilities category in the Civil Judge (Junior Division) examination of the Kerala Judicial Service. Awaiting her appointment letter, she is set to become Kerala's first blind woman judge.

Blind since birth, Thanya studied law using Braille and assistive technology. Her success comes in the wake of a 2025 Supreme Court judgement delivered by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, which allowed persons with disabilities to enter judicial services. The verdict opened new doors for aspiring candidates like Thanya.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Thanya said, "I am extremely happy about this achievement. My journey was not easy at all, and I have struggled a lot to reach here. The Supreme Court's ruling permitting visually impaired persons to appear for judicial exams changed everything for me."

"After that, I applied for the exam, but the process was still very challenging. This success is the result of hard work. The examination and interview process was completed in December 2025," she added.

Thanya began her education at a special school for the blind and later continued her studies in mainstream institutions. She completed her schooling at Parassinikadavu High School and Morazha Government Higher Secondary School.