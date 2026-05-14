ETV Bharat / state

56 Killed As Strong Storm, Rains Lash Various UP Districts; CM Orders Relief, Compensation Measures

Bhadohi/Fatehpur: At least 56 people were killed after a strong storm and heavy rain uprooted trees and damaged houses across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the loss of lives and damage caused by unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure relief reaches the affected families within 24 hours.

According to reports received from various districts, 17 deaths were reported in Prayagraj, 16 in Bhadohi, nine in Fatehpur, five in Badaun, four in Pratapgarh, two each in Chandauli and Kushinagar, and one in Sonbhadra district. According to a list issued by the Prayagraj district administration, seven deaths were reported in the Handia area, four from Phulpur, three from Soraon, two from Meja and one from Sadar due to the storm and rain.

In Bhadohi, sources in the district administration said at least 16 people died in storm-related incidents. Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said trees and electric poles were uprooted in several areas, while many houses were damaged in the storm.

Fatehpur Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said nine people were killed and 16 were injured in storm-related incidents in the district. "Eight people, including five women, died in Khaga tehsil, while a woman died after a wall of a house collapsed in Sadar tehsil," he said.

In Pratapgarh, four people died in separate incidents of wall and cemented shed collapses and lightning strikes amid strong winds and rain, the officials said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Bhukar said Bhim Yadav (25) died after being trapped under debris when a cemented shed collapsed in Ojha Ka Purwa village under the Lalganj Kotwali area.