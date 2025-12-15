Strong Industry Collaboration Must For Indian Universities To Achieve World-Class Status: Prof Mohan Yellishetty
Hyderabad: Universities cannot achieve world-class status without strong collaboration with industries and conducting research that addresses societal needs, said Professor Mohan Yellishetty of Monash University, Australia.
Originally from Manthani in Peddapalli district, Prof. Yellishetty is a professor in the Department of Resources Engineering at Monash University. He is also the co-founder of the Critical Minerals Consortium and the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub, focusing on rare earth minerals. Additionally, he serves as a visiting professor at IIT Bombay and Dharwad University.
During his visit to Hyderabad for various programmes, he spoke to 'Eenadu' (ETV Bharat) on multiple topics. Here are the excerpts:
Working on rare earth minerals: What is India’s situation?
The reason China can challenge a superpower like America is because of its reserves of rare earth minerals. That country recognised its importance as early as 1991. Since then, it has been training experts on a war footing. India has identified 30 minerals as rare. This means there is a shortage of them. They are essential for defence, electronics, and other sectors. In Australia, high priority is given to exploring and extracting these resources.
Role of Telangana’s Earth Sciences University in mineral research
The idea of establishing an Earth Sciences University is excellent. The government should be commended for this. Teaching staff with a research-oriented mindset should be appointed without political interference. The university should be developed in a way that it produces experts in the mining sector for countries around the world. If the government asks, I will provide all possible assistance for the development of the university.
Differences between Indian and Australian education systems
In Australia, educational institutions conduct research in collaboration with industries. The industries themselves provide the necessary funds for this. The government also allocates large sums of money for research. If there are renowned professors, they are recruited from any country. They are given freedom. Universities enter into agreements with top universities worldwide. Similar policies should be implemented in India as well. Universities must work together with industries. Otherwise, we cannot reach world-class standards. Monash University was established around the same time that the IITs were established here. It is ranked 36th in the world rankings. It has approximately 80,000 students. In Australia, 9 universities are ranked within the top 100.
Why are Australian universities interested in campuses in India?
Seven or eight universities in Australia have already obtained permission to open campuses in India. Australia receives the highest number of students from India. Bilateral relations between Australia and India have also strengthened considerably. That is why Australian universities are looking towards India.
Impact of Australian regulations on Indian students and job opportunities
There are only 43 universities in Australia. Previously, there were no restrictions on admissions to these universities. As a result, a large number of students came from India and other countries, leading to accommodation and other problems. Therefore, restrictions have now been imposed. However, I think this is only temporary. Courses such as mining, civil engineering, environmental studies, robotics, and mechatronics are particularly good options for studying in Australia. Job opportunities are also good.
