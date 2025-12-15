ETV Bharat / state

Strong Industry Collaboration Must For Indian Universities To Achieve World-Class Status: Prof Mohan Yellishetty

Hyderabad: Universities cannot achieve world-class status without strong collaboration with industries and conducting research that addresses societal needs, said Professor Mohan Yellishetty of Monash University, Australia.

Originally from Manthani in Peddapalli district, Prof. Yellishetty is a professor in the Department of Resources Engineering at Monash University. He is also the co-founder of the Critical Minerals Consortium and the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub, focusing on rare earth minerals. Additionally, he serves as a visiting professor at IIT Bombay and Dharwad University.

During his visit to Hyderabad for various programmes, he spoke to 'Eenadu' (ETV Bharat) on multiple topics. Here are the excerpts:

Working on rare earth minerals: What is India’s situation?

The reason China can challenge a superpower like America is because of its reserves of rare earth minerals. That country recognised its importance as early as 1991. Since then, it has been training experts on a war footing. India has identified 30 minerals as rare. This means there is a shortage of them. They are essential for defence, electronics, and other sectors. In Australia, high priority is given to exploring and extracting these resources.

Role of Telangana’s Earth Sciences University in mineral research

The idea of ​​establishing an Earth Sciences University is excellent. The government should be commended for this. Teaching staff with a research-oriented mindset should be appointed without political interference. The university should be developed in a way that it produces experts in the mining sector for countries around the world. If the government asks, I will provide all possible assistance for the development of the university.

Differences between Indian and Australian education systems