Strong Anti-Incumbency Deals A Double Blow To LDF In Kerala
UDF candidates won with an unexpectedly large majority in many seats, writes ETV Bharat's Jayan Komath.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has seen a very strong, silent anti-government sentiment this time. In the elections held after a radical voter list reform, the people of Kerala voted in favour of the Congress-led United Democratic Front.
The UDF has won 102 seats while the BJP got three seats. The Left Front, which was in the saddle for the past 10 years, was limited to just 35 seats. The anti-Leftists won 105 seats.
The elections, held on the basis of the purged voter list, saw a strong triangular contest in many constituencies. But where only a small majority was expected, the UDF candidates won with a large majority.
The majority of BJP candidates and Left Front candidates were very thin in most places. Of the 10 constituencies that won with a majority of less than 2,000, five belonged to CPI(M) candidates. Of the 26 candidates that won with a majority of more than 30,000, not a single candidate was from the Left Front. The largest majority won by a Left Front candidate was 29,286 votes won by UR Pradeep from Chelakkara. Last year, KK Shailaja Teacher won with a record majority of 60,963 votes, while this time, LDF candidate VK Sanoj won by 14,168 votes in Mattannur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had secured the second-highest majority of 50,123 last time, won Dharmadom by 19,247 votes this time. Of the 20 ministers who contested, 13 lost. The Left Front convener also lost.
This time, there are 22 constituencies in Kerala that were won by a majority of less than 5,000 votes. UDF candidates won in eight of these, and BJP candidates won in three. Left Front candidates were elected in the remaining 11 seats by a majority of less than 5,000 votes. In 2021, there were 25 constituencies in Kerala where the mandate was decided by a majority of less than 5,000. Out of these, the Left Front won 16, and the UDF won 9.
Three of the five candidates who left the CPI(M) and joined the UDF won by a landslide. Former minister G Sudhakaran, who contested as an independent in Ambalappuzha, won by a majority of 27,935 votes. TK Govindan won by a majority of 12,627 votes in Taliparamba, and V Kunhikrishnan won by 7,487 votes in Payyannur. All three won landslide victories in CPI(M) strongholds. Aisha Potty, who left the CPM and became the Congress candidate in Kottarakkara, and P K Sasi, who lost in Ottapalam. Former MLA PV Anwar, who was the UDF candidate in Beypore, also lost. Sandeep Warrier, who left the BJP and became the Congress candidate in Thrikkaripur, won by 4,431 votes.
The Left Front leadership understood that the people were fed up with the continued rule, but they did not expect it to be so intense, Left observer M Jayachandran told ETV Bharat.
The Left Front's calculation was that they could contest the sitting MLAs again and overcome the opposition sentiment through their popularity to maintain an absolute majority. This time, the concentration of votes was in favour of the UDF, regardless of the minority majority. On the other hand, the UDF, which had been out of power for 10 years, did its homework well, believing that it would win. The constituencies where the UDF had a chance of winning were identified by conducting internal surveys more than once. Later, candidate selection was based solely on the chance of winning.
The Congress, which contested 97 seats, won 63 seats. The Muslim League, which contested 27 seats, won 22 seats. A total of 11 women won. 7 women from the Congress and one from the Muslim League won. Women from both the CPM and the CPI won. RMP's KK Rama also won from Vadakara. The Congress had its biggest victory before this in 2001. That year, the Congress contested 88 seats and won 62 seats. The Muslim League contested 21 seats and won 16 seats. Kerala Congress Mani contested 11 seats and won 9 seats. RSP Kerala Baby John faction contested 4 seats and won 2 seats. Kerala Congress Jacob Group, CMP and Kerala Congress Balakrishna Pillai Group won one seat each.
For the first time, 3 BJP members are entering the Kerala Assembly. Two Union ministers from the second Modi government contested and won from the Thiruvananthapuram district. In Nemom, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar won by 4,978 votes and in Kazhakoottam, V Muraleedharan won by 428 votes. In Chathannur, Kollam district, B B Gopakumar won by 4398 votes. They were not able to make a big breakthrough in Thrissur, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts, where the BJP was expected to make gains. In Thiruvalla, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had campaigned, the BJP candidate came in second place.
Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala won from Haripad constituency by a margin of 23,377 votes and V D Satheesan from Paravur by 20,600 votes. Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty won from Malappuram by a huge margin of 85,327 votes. Kerala Congress leader Apu John Joseph won from Thodupuzha by a margin of 44,291 votes.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, submitted his resignation. Congress will decide on the Chief Minister on Sunday.
Senior leaders will leave for Delhi on Thursday for discussions with the high command.