ETV Bharat / state

Strong Anti-Incumbency Deals A Double Blow To LDF In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has seen a very strong, silent anti-government sentiment this time. In the elections held after a radical voter list reform, the people of Kerala voted in favour of the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

The UDF has won 102 seats while the BJP got three seats. The Left Front, which was in the saddle for the past 10 years, was limited to just 35 seats. The anti-Leftists won 105 seats.

The elections, held on the basis of the purged voter list, saw a strong triangular contest in many constituencies. But where only a small majority was expected, the UDF candidates won with a large majority.

The majority of BJP candidates and Left Front candidates were very thin in most places. Of the 10 constituencies that won with a majority of less than 2,000, five belonged to CPI(M) candidates. Of the 26 candidates that won with a majority of more than 30,000, not a single candidate was from the Left Front. The largest majority won by a Left Front candidate was 29,286 votes won by UR Pradeep from Chelakkara. Last year, KK Shailaja Teacher won with a record majority of 60,963 votes, while this time, LDF candidate VK Sanoj won by 14,168 votes in Mattannur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had secured the second-highest majority of 50,123 last time, won Dharmadom by 19,247 votes this time. Of the 20 ministers who contested, 13 lost. The Left Front convener also lost.

This time, there are 22 constituencies in Kerala that were won by a majority of less than 5,000 votes. UDF candidates won in eight of these, and BJP candidates won in three. Left Front candidates were elected in the remaining 11 seats by a majority of less than 5,000 votes. In 2021, there were 25 constituencies in Kerala where the mandate was decided by a majority of less than 5,000. Out of these, the Left Front won 16, and the UDF won 9.

Three of the five candidates who left the CPI(M) and joined the UDF won by a landslide. Former minister G Sudhakaran, who contested as an independent in Ambalappuzha, won by a majority of 27,935 votes. TK Govindan won by a majority of 12,627 votes in Taliparamba, and V Kunhikrishnan won by 7,487 votes in Payyannur. All three won landslide victories in CPI(M) strongholds. Aisha Potty, who left the CPM and became the Congress candidate in Kottarakkara, and P K Sasi, who lost in Ottapalam. Former MLA PV Anwar, who was the UDF candidate in Beypore, also lost. Sandeep Warrier, who left the BJP and became the Congress candidate in Thrikkaripur, won by 4,431 votes.